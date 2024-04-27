Based on Karin Slaughter’s series of novels, Will Trent has made a name for itself in the crime drama genre. The police procedural has earned a loyal fanbase, as the show has been singled out for its brilliant adaptation of the source material.

Will Trent season 2 episode 7 premieres on Tuesday, April 30, 2024, on ABC. It will be available for streaming the next day on Hulu. Streaming dates for the UK and other countries are unfortunately not known yet. The episode is titled “Have You Never Been to a Wedding” and will follow the events of “We Are Family,” which showed Trent meeting his long-lost uncle Antonio Miranda (John Ortiz) for the first time. The director and the writers for episode 7 haven’t been confirmed yet.

Will Trent is about a dyslexic special agent (Ramon Rodriguez) in the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) whose unique observation skills and penchant for solving crimes led him to head a corruption case against the Atlanta Police Department. Trent comes from Atlanta’s tough foster care system after being abandoned as a child. Erika Christensen stars as Trent’s on-again-off-again girlfriend and childhood friend Angie Polaski, while Iantha Richardson plays the role of Faith Mitchell, an Atlanta PD detective who has been assigned to work with him. Sonja Sohn plays Amanda Wagner, Trent’s boss and GBI Deputy Director.

The show is written and executive-produced by Liz Heldens and Daniel Thomsen, with production primarily taking place in Atlanta. ABC hasn’t confirmed the total number of episodes that season 2 of the show will have, but it will likely be somewhere between the 10 and 15 mark. If season 2 turns out to be a success, there is a great chance of the network continuing the series for years to come, especially since there are 14 books and one novella in the franchise.

You can check out the Will Trent season 2 episode 7 promo below:

