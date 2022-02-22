Who Will Be Doctor Who’s 14th Doctor?

With Jodie Whittaker’s tenure as the 13th Doctor wrapping up soon, the question on every Whovian’s mind is who will take up the mantle next. Who will play the 14th Doctor? While we don’t have a solid answer yet, a few interesting candidates have emerged from the rumor mill.

Doctor Who, following the adventures of an errant Time Lord and their series of companions, has been airing for a whopping 60 years (albeit with a break between 1989 and 2005). The reason the show has been able to air so long, of course, is that the Doctor periodically regenerates into a new form, allowing different actors to step into the role. Until 2017, the Doctor was always played by a man, but Jodie Whittaker made history by becoming the first female Doctor. Now the show has demonstrated that, when the Doctor regenerates, anything can happen—opening up the possibility that non-white, non-male actors can play the role.

Will David Tennant Return?

The biggest rumor on the Internet right now is that David Tennant will reprise his role as the Doctor. Tennant played the 10th doctor from 2005-2008 and earned a gargantuan fanbase, bringing a unique charm and quirkiness to the character that viewers loved. His relationship with Rose (Billie Piper), his companion, was also immensely popular, as the pair grew closer and Rose evolved from a sidekick to a full-fledged partner. The relationship was so beloved by fans that Tennant’s Doctor eventually split himself in two: his original self, and a “meta” doctor who was human, and thus could have a romantic “happily ever after” with Rose while the original Doctor continued his adventures.

So could Tennant return as the 14th Doctor? The rumor originally surfaced on Facebook, where a member of a fan group claimed to have accessed a casting leak. One version of the rumor claims that Tennant will only play the Doctor for 3 specials, including the 60th-anniversary episode, before passing the torch to a 15th Doctor.

On the surface, the rumor doesn’t seem likely. After all, isn’t the whole point of the Doctor’s regeneration that they become an entirely new person? However, there’s actually a surprising amount of precedent for a move like bringing back Tennant. First off, the Doctor’s various incarnations have been known to come and go before, stepping back into their former roles for specials and reunion episodes. Tennant himself returned to the role of the 10th Doctor in 2008’s “Journey’s End,” in which the Doctor’s companions join forces to try and defeat the Dalek Empire.

Secondly, according to Who lore, Time Lords have some amount of control over their regenerations, with the Doctor taking the form of minor characters they’ve met in previous episodes. This means that the 14th Doctor could conceivably choose to take the form of the 10th Doctor. The character would still be a new incarnation, but he would have the face of his previous self.

Olly Alexander and Omari Davis

Olly Alexander (via Channel 4/HBO Max)

Of course, Tennant isn’t the only actor rumored to play the 14th Doctor. Another frontrunner is actor and musician Olly Alexander. Alexander has publicly stated that he won’t be taking on the role, but then, Andrew Garfield spent a lot of time and energy denying that he would be appearing in Spider-Man: No Way Home, so we know that actors denying rumors has precisely zero weight in whether those rumors are true.

Omari Douglas (via Channel 4/HBO Max)

According to The Sun, actor Omari Douglas is also on the shortlist of possible Doctors—in fact, Olly Alexander lent credence to the rumor by putting his support behind Douglas. Alexander and Douglas co-starred in It’s a Sin, which was created by longtime Doctor Who showrunner Russel T. Davies, who is returning to the show. Given all these connections, it seems like the three of them be in a position to know about each other’s possible involvement in the next phase of Doctor Who.

Other Rumors

The Internet being the Internet, there are plenty of other names being thrown around, with a lot of rumors based more on wishful thinking than evidence. Jo Martin, Richard Ayoade, Michael Sheen, Lydia West, Danny Dyer, and T’Nia Miller are just some of the names being thrown around.

Who Should Play the Next Doctor?

With Whittaker, it was exciting and validating to see a woman in the role, and it would be even more exciting to see a person of color, of any gender, step into the TARDIS next. Who are you rooting for in the search for the next Doctor? Are there any candidates you’re particularly excited about? Let us know in the comments!

(image: BBC, HBO Max, Channel 4)

