‘I’m begging’: Americans plead for SNL to leave Maya Rudolph alone after Kamala Harris loss

Voters are literally begging to not have Maya Rudolph play a sad Kamala Harris on Saturday Night Live.

In 2016, Kate McKinnon impersonated Hillary Clinton a week after Donald Trump’s bid for the presidency was won. McKinnon played the piano and sang “Hallelujah” by Leonard Cohen, which left many Democratic voters in tears. After her performance, McKinnon turned to the camera and said, “I’m not giving up, and neither should you.” It seems that even McKinnon was teary-eyed after her performance. One of the writers for SNL commented that the performance was an acknowledgement of the dissatisfying 2016 election results, but that they had to move forward anyway.

Many on social media are already revisiting McKinnon’s performance. One comment on the video says, “Maya Rudolph needs to learn Hallelujah fast.” Others pointed out that it’s “heartbreaking” and poetic to come back to the same video eight years later.

Rage would be better

Twitter users, on the other hand, dread the thought of Rudolph singing somberly while impersonating Harris. One Twitter user wrote, “Please don’t have Maya Rudolph sitting behind a piano on Saturday, I’m begging.” The mood is already dull on social media, and seeing Rudolph sing would be too much for viewers.

Please don’t have Maya Rudolph sitting behind a piano on Saturday I’m begging — Wesley Boutilier (@WesleyBout) November 6, 2024

Another social media user hopes for an “angrier” SNL opening instead. They wrote, “I do not want a sad Maya Rudolph cold open. Sorry, I want literally anyone else, and I want them to be angry.” It’s difficult to be hopeful amidst fears of a nationwide abortion ban, uncertainty over the Affordable Healthcare Act, and promises of mass deportation Donald Trump. Many aren’t just saddened—they’re enraged that Trump won with a divisive and bigoted platform. Americans will no doubt carry on, but until then, mixed feelings of rage and disappointment will linger.

