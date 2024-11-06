I am tired of having to be a strong woman

Every election, women have to be strong. When we lose, we have to be strong. If we make history, we still have to be strong. Now that it has been shown boldly to us all for the second time how Americans hate women more than criminals, we have to be “strong.”

Recommended Videos

I’m tired of it. When will we not live in unprecedented times? When will we not have to have lists that tell trans individuals where it is SAFE to go? There is no reason that Donald Trump won both the popular vote and the electoral college this time around but lost both to a white man in 2020. The only reason that he even stood a chance is misogyny and racism. Hatred fuels those who vote for men like Donald Trump and JD Vance and still, those who fear losing their rights are told to be “strong.”

Frankly? Fuck that. I’m tired of being told that women can do anything when we clearly cannot be given positions of power because sexism is still a deep seeded issue in our country. Donald Trump is a convicted felon. He is an alleged sex offender. One of his best friends was Jeffrey Epstein. And all of that was a-okay to people because he wasn’t a woman.

If Kamala Harris was a man. Not even a white man, just a man, I do not think this would have been this close of a battle. But because she was a Black and Indian woman, Trump took the presidency. It’s that fact that really makes all the cries out to women and those hurt by this news to “be strong” ring hollow.

When will someone else be strong for those who need it?

I recognize my place of privilege. As a straight white woman, my right of choice is what was up in the air and I live in New York. We passed an ERA here that protects my abortion rights. Still, the cries to be strong are hitting me and making me angry. I will be strong for the trans community, for the LGBTQIA+ who are targeted by Trump and his cabinet.

I will be strong for those who didn’t vote for this, didn’t even get a say because they’re too young, but for my fellow women? I’ll be strong for the 48% of the white women who voted for Kamala Harris and the over 90% of Black women who voted for her. Each woman who voted for the Harris/Walz ticket will have my support and my voice. But I am done pleading with these women who don’t look out for others.

To the 52% of white women who voted for Donald Trump, I would say that I hope you suffer but I don’t. I don’t want people to hurt but they’re going to because of Trump’s push for Project 2025. People will suffer and I hope you see the blood on your hands.

I am tired of having to be a strong woman when others let themselves be lied to. But I will remain strong for those who are going to have it so much worse than I am. Being a New Yorker, I am lucky. Others will not be so lucky under a second Trump presidency. And for that, I hope everyone who is afraid knows that you have me and I will fight for you and be here when you need someone.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy