‘If anyone can end racism… it’s probably Trump’: A Fox News host shares the most unbelievable lie about Trump

Sex offenders and dictator sympathizers in The Cabinet. Military conducted mass deportations on the horizon. The rights of women and LGBTQ Americans under threat. I thought I was prepared for every malicious, horrible and insane repercussion of a Trump presidency. But the idea that Trump could end racism? Now that is an absurdity I didn’t see coming.

In an intellectual discussion with Hulk Hogan (an absurdity on its own) Fox News host Laura Ingraham told the retired pro-wrestler turned Trump supporter that she believes Donald Trump has the ability to “end racism.” Yes, you read that correctly. Laura Ingraham thinks that the man who referred to Haiti and African nations as “sh*thole countries” and has referred to Mexicans as “rapists” is will somehow be able to stop other people from being racist. Considering that comedian Tony Hinchcliffe got away with calling Puerto Rico a “floating island of garbage” while speaking at Trump’s infamous Madison Square Garden rally, I hope I’m forgiven for being skeptical.

In a discussion about football player and activist Colin Kaepernick (a man Ingraham once personally derided) she told Hogan that she liked to keep spots and politics “separate.” Then made the baffling statement “if you’re going to embrace Kaepernick and the end racism and the end zone, I think a lot of these football players are like, if anyone can end racism or at least make progress to it, it’s probably Trump.” Laura, I hate to break it to you, but I highly doubt that if a professional athlete’s mind was asked who can end racism, Donald John Trump will be the first person to come to mind.

Considering that Ingraham herself once told pro athletes protesting racism to “shut up and dribble,” I don’t think that she herself is qualified to speak on the matter. Her past support of white supremacists only further diminishes her claim. As for Hogan, his liberal use of the n-word got him immediately fired by World Wrestling Entertainment. Watching these two debate racism is like watching two piles of cow shit debate cologne brands. They’re decidedly unqualified.

As for Trump himself, the argument against his well-documented bigotry simply doesn’t hold water. I’d like to say that Ingraham knows that, that she must be making such a patently ridiculous statement in order to call attention to her middling career, but at this point I’m really not sure. Hogan, meanwhile, I’m certain was happy that anyone was asking him for an interview.

While Trump’s reputation for being a critic of anything non-white, non-straight and non-rich proceeds him, I figured I might as well make the fact of Trump’s bigotry abundantly clear. Trump has recently reached new xenophobic heights after he spent his campaign comparing migrants to Hannibal Lector, calling them “animals” that carry disease, and saying that they are “poisoning the blood” of the nation. This isn’t your backcountry brand of casual racism, these statements are downright Hitlerian. Considering that Trump has openly praised Hitler and is covetous of the sort of generals that the Fuhrer had, I’d say the comparison is more than apt. Laura, sit this one out. Hulk, go rip another t-shirt or something.

