‘I used to be adored by the left’: Elon Musk accuses his opposition of having ‘Trump Derangement Syndrome’

Elon Musk reminisces about a time when he was adored by the opposition. Now, he’s been under intense scrutiny and backlash—the tech billionaire largely thinks that he’s being unjustly attacked.

During a sit-down interview at Fox News with President Donald Trump, Musk talked about how the opposition—Democrats—turned against him. Sean Hannity assumed that since Musk owns Tesla, liberals would be warmer towards him. Musk acknowledged that he was once favorable to his opposition. “I used to be adored by the left, you know. Less so these days.”

Musk, to his chagrin, added, “It’s called ‘Trump Derangement Syndrome.’ You don’t realize how real this is until you can’t reason with people.” He further mockingly depicted his opposition by telling a story about a time he attended a friend’s birthday party. The guests allegedly turned rabid, methamphetamine-induced upon the mention of Trump’s name. Musk conveniently leaves behind the details of the dinner party and why Trump’s name roused so much anger among them. Regardless, Musk claims that he just “can’t have a normal conversation” with people who are opposed to him.

On one hand, commenters on YouTube’s Fox News agree with Musk. They dismiss criticism of Trump and Musk as mere ‘Trump Derangement Syndrome’ that’s not worth listening to. Meanwhile, several social media users scoffed at Musk’s narrative. One X user wrote, “Nobody “got shot with a dart,” Elon—you just stopped pretending to care about anything but your own ego.” Essentially, people didn’t magically turn on Musk as he claims. His platforming of right-wing extremists and union-busting made him severely unpopular with left-leaning audiences.

Meanwhile, several X users noticed that President Trump is present yet again with Elon Musk. It’s no secret that Musk has been glued to the president’s side even after his campaign. Nevertheless, social media users pointed out that Musk seems to be around more than Vice President JD Vance. One of them wrote, “Wait, where is the VP? You know, the guy who actually got elected? Has Musk locked him in a basement or something?”

Vice President Vance isn’t absent but was busy preaching about the ‘decline of freedom of speech’ in Europe. Never mind that freedom of speech seems to be on the retreat in his own country, too. In any case, the point stands. Musk, an unelected government official, is seen beside the president of the United States far too often.

