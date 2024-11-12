‘I pray that I have been wrong’: This historian desperately hopes for a successful Trump administration

Americans aren’t wishing for their country’s own downfall, but another Trump term makes a feeling of uncertainty linger.



Recommended Videos

Historian Jon Meacham worries for America, just as much as everyone else who didn’t vote for Donald Trump. In an interview with Today, Jon claimed that Donald Trump “represents a threat to the constitutional order” based on his words and actions. Jon was merely stating an observation as a presidential biographer and historian.

Fearfully, Jon said, “I pray I have been wrong, and the only way to find out is to watch what unfolds.” Jon has been critical of Donald Trump for years and recognizes the chaos Trump brings to American politics. In a piece for The New York Times, he wrote, “A second Trump presidency is an open invitation to chaos.” Like Jon, half of the voting Americans worry about Trump’s authoritarian tendencies.

For a historian like Jon, Trump himself wasn’t his only concern. “I don’t think this is a radical thing to say. People who voted for Donald Trump are apparently comfortable with the threat of chaos.” This comment references the January 6th Capitol Attack. Even Trump’s tech billionaire ally, Elon Musk, proliferated misinformation through his Twitter account during campaign season. Despite the criticism he holds, Jon denies discrediting people who voted for Trump but rather states his observations as a self-proclaimed non-partisan voter.

A desperation for change

Jon said that people think democracy has failed them, which is what led to Trump’s victory. This observation isn’t unfounded—many voters were concerned about inflation in the Biden administration. With Trump’s shakeup, they’re hoping that the economy will fare better. We can debate economic policies all day, but this is more so about public perception. Kamala Harris may have had different economic platforms, but she was consistently painted as an extension of the Biden administration. Americans voted for change, and with it, chaos.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy