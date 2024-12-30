I love my sweet boy Peter Parker so much in the trailer for ‘Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man’

Spidey is our sweet neighborhood hero and now a new show, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, is giving us a look into the start of Peter Parker’s life as the web slinger. The animated series dropped its trailer and it is perfect!

Peter Parker (Hudson Thames) just got his powers and is trying to figure out who he is as a hero. Things obviously don’t go well because Peter has a bit of a struggle to figure out his powers. But the show takes us to Spider-Man’s early days and is a nice return for fans who have missed Peter Parker since Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The tagline for the show reads “Every neighborhood needs a hero.” And it is what makes us love Spidey the most! Or at least those of us who live in New York. He’s our guy!

What I am the most excited about with this show outside of my boy getting his own show is the inclusion of Colman Domingo as Norman Osborn. For the most part, the only Norman we’ve seen really shine in the Marvel world has been that of Willem Dafoe’s from the Sam Raimi Spider-Man movies. We briefly saw Norman in the Andrew Garfield films and he is animated in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

The series will consist of 10 episodes and does include some other Marvel favorites. Like Nico Minoru (Grace Song), Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), and Doc Ock (Hugh Dancy)! Look, we are going to have a great time with Peter Parker. Even if he is most definitely going to end up in over his head. It is Peter Parker, after all. I just hope that he gets into photography at some point. As a little treat to me.

The series is set to release on January 29 and we cannot wait to see what New York has in store for the web-slinger!

