The ‘My Hero Academia’ Watchlist Continues to Grow

There’s a lot to watch when it comes to My Hero Academia.

While not as mind-meltingly confusing as trying to keep all the canon content of One Piece straight, the series certainly ventures into the weeds with all of the OVA.’s. So because I love you, dear reader of The Mary Sue, I’ve created a watch order all of My Hero Academia so you don’t break your brain trying to figure it out yourself.

I actually did break my brain a little. Like I said, there’s a lot to My Hero Academia. But the doctors said that the nosebleeds should eventually stop.

*nose gushes blood*

“Eventually” being the operative word.

So here it is …

My Hero Academia: Season 1

My Hero Academia: Save! Rescue Training! (OVA)

My Hero Academia: Season 2

My Hero Academia: Training of the Dead (OVA)

My Hero Academia: All Might: Rising (Special Episode)

My Hero Academia: Two Heroes (Movie)

My Hero Academia: Season 3

My Hero Academia: Make it! Do-or-Die Survival Training (OVA)

My Hero Academia: Season 4

My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising (Movie)

My Hero Academia: Season 5

My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission (Movie)

My Hero Academia: Season 6

And that’s it. Please don’t make me do that again. I don’t care what happens after season 6. Figure it out yourself. I need rest. I need electrolytes. I need a firm hug. I need bouquet after bouquet of flowers in my room. And I need you to call a priest in case I don’t get better. Not to confess my sins, no, no. I tied a thin piece of rope at the bottom of the doorway and I want to watch him trip so I can enter through the gates of hell laughing.

*dies*

Finally, I have shuffled off this mortal coil, and I can rest easy now knowing that my work is complete….

…

What do you mean there’s a new movie coming?

THERE’S GONNA BE MORE!?

The demons of hell have informed me that yes, there WILL be another My Hero Academia movie coming out and that I, as punishment for my misdeeds in the material world, must spend my afterlife chasing down the details of it. So here goes …

There is INDEED another My Hero Academia title you must watch if you’re gonna “watch ’em all” Ash Ketchum style. It’s called My Hero Academia: You’re Next. Sounds ominous and spooky? It is! The movie takes place after the Paranormal Liberation War Arc, and is about young Midoriya and his classmates attempting to stop an evil Howl’s Moving Castle, a shady-ass giant fortress under the control of an even more shady-ass villain who looks shockingly similar to a heroic character we all know and love…

But before you go scampering off to Crunchyroll or whatever naughty piracy website you use, you should know that You’re Next doesn’t come out until October 11, 2024 in the United States.

Then after that? You’ll just have to wait for Season 7 to come out… and lay your peepers on that too.

Here’s how you can watch My Hero Academia online

My Hero Academia is currently available for streaming on both Crunchyroll and Hulu. However, if you run into any location-based restrictions trying to stream through either of these platforms, you might want to consider using a VPN (or Virtual Private Network).

VPNs allow you to alter your viewing location to another country and access more shows & movies across all your streaming platforms of choice. The easiest way to get a VPN is by signing up for a paid VPN service, such as ExpressVPN or NordVPN. Even better, both options offer a 30-day money-back guarantee.

