It’s finally the return of the U.K.’s Celebrity Big Brother, and this time it’s airing on ITV. Big Brother is known for its raunchy scenes and oddball housemates, and that doesn’t change just because the contestants are celebrities.

This year’s house is glamorous and the contestants are equally so. Even Sharon Osbourne has graced our TV screens with her presence. Here’s how you can watch this year’s season of Celebrity Big Brother UK.

Meet the Contestants

(ITV)

The celebrities will face challenges and gruesome nominations during their three-week stint in the house. Here are all of the celebrities who have entered so far:

Sharon Osbourne

Louis Walsh

Fern Britton

Bradley Riches

Lauren Simon

Zeze Mills

Levi Roots

David Potts

Marisha Wallace

Gary Goldsmith

Colson Smith

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu

Nikita Kuzman

Everyone is equally shocked to see the TV icon Sharon Osbourne in the reality show after her controversial exit from The Talk. According to many sources, Sharon will only be in the house for five days, but she will earn a whopping $100k daily.

Her former costar and X Factor judge Louis Walsh also entered, but he is definitely causing controversy after only a few days of being in the house. Sharon, Louis, and Princess Katherine’s uncle Gary Goldsmith have already spilled the tea on Ellen DeGeneres, James Corden, and Anna Wintour, so we can only hope more drama will unfold. Louis is definitely on a mission to stir the pot, and I’m excited to see what is to come.

Ekin-Su who is best known for her dramatic relationship in the hit show Love Island is also among the contestants and the drama seems to follow her no matter which show she appears on. Cliques are forming, rules are being broken, and drama is brewing. It looks like this season will be one for the books.

How to Watch Celebrity Big Brother UK

(ITV)

In the UK, you have options to watch this season of Celebrity Big Brother, including ITV1 and the streaming service ITVX if you missed the live stream of the latest episode. However, it’s a little trickier for those outside of the UK to stream the latest episode of the reality TV classic.

If you’re interested in watching U.K.’s Celebrity Big Brother, then you may need to access a VPN (Virtual Private Network), which can allow your computer to act as though it’s in a different location, so you can enjoy each episode as it airs by setting up an account on ITV’s website as though you’re in the U.K. The show is usually on at at 9PM GMT in the U.K. on ITV1, which is 4PM ET in the United States.

(featured image: ITV)

