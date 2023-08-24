Big Brother is back! After starting on Channel 4 in 2000 and then moving to Channel 5 in 2011, the reality show that brought us “WHO IS SHE?” from the iconic Nikki Graham will be back on our screens on ITV2 this autumn.

But that’s not all, because it has already been renewed for another series, which will air next year.

Talking to Deadline, Paul Mortimer, the commissioning editor for the channel said that not only will the show be getting two sex-week runs, but they are also considering rebooting the celebrity version alongside the regular one.

“This is the start of it, so watch this space,” he said. “We have really bought into Big Brother. A lot of us worked on it before [at different channels] and I can’t imagine we are in it just to do two six-week runs.”

The show’s return was originally teased last August when the broadcaster shared a clip of the new logo during an ad break for Love Island. This comes five years after it (and its celebrity counterpart) were axed from Channel 5.

Mortimer said in a press release confirming the show’s return, “This refreshed, contemporary new series of Big Brother will contain all the familiar format points that kept viewers engaged and entertained the first time round, but with a brand new look and some additional twists that speak to today’s audience. We’re beyond excited to bring this iconic series to ITV2 and ITVX where it should especially engage with our younger viewers.”

Along with the change of channel, the show will welcome two new hosts. During its run on Channel 4, it was hosted by exercise queen Davina McCall, and then by Emma Willis on Channel 5.

Now, it will be hosted by two people: Aj Odudu, who previously presented Big Brother’s Bit on the Side, and Celebrity Coach Trip‘s Will Best.

Talking about having the opportunity, AJ said that it was an honor.

“I’m so excited to finally be able to say that, yes: I’m hosting Big Brother! I couldn’t be happier. Following in the footsteps of some of my favourite broadcasting legends to front such an iconic show is an absolute honour – and to do it alongside my amazing friend Will is the icing on the cake.”

Will called it “a dream come true.”

“I grew up with Big Brother, so getting a chance to host it with my mate AJ is a dream come true. I can’t wait to tell some housemates not to swear.”

There is yet to be an announcement of a definite start date or an announcement of who will enter the Big Brother house, but with the show coming this autumn, viewers won’t have to wait long.

(featured image: ITV)

