How To Read ‘Tokyo Ghoul’ in Order

As a former Tokyo Ghoul manga reader, I urge you to read all of the manga from start to finish. So much of the story has been brushed over in the three seasons of the anime, which has made the narrative feel incomplete and broken.

Recommended Videos

But since you’re here, you probably already have your sights set on the manga after the disappointing third season of Tokyo Ghoul. If there’s any advice I could give (as an avid reader who binged both Tokyo Ghoul mangas) I would tell you don’t read all the chapters in one go.

It’s a manga about ghouls who are forced to live as monsters, so read it at your own pace and admire Sui Ishida’s beautiful illustrations. Both the first manga and its sequel are also lengthy, which makes Tokyo Ghoul a good option for any fan who’s looking for a longer psychological mystery series.

Start with Tokyo Ghoul

An apple a day keeps the doctor away. ? pic.twitter.com/GfsBFpHmmV — Tokyo Ghoul (@TokyoGhoul) October 19, 2019

Tokyo Ghoul spans over 143 chapters and 14 volumes.

SPOILER ALERT: This post discusses the ending of the manga.

The last chapter of the manga saw many losses on the side of the ghouls as well as the Commission of Counter Ghoul (CCG) forces. Kaneki disappears, and the One-Eyed Owl of the Aogiri Tree has escaped. Aside from all the deaths, many of the ghouls are displaced by the end of the first manga and some of them will join the Aogiri Tree. This all sets up a strong premise for a sequel since there are many missing ghouls and CCG members who are more than happy to take revenge for their fallen comrades.

Buckle Up in Tokyo Ghoul:re

This place is nostalgic and tragic at the same time.



[Via Tokyo Ghoul:re] pic.twitter.com/TEAQYLEZC6 — Tokyo Ghoul (@TokyoGhoul) February 26, 2020

The sequel, Tokyo Ghoul:re, isn’t for the faint of heart. It has 179 chapters and 16 volumes. Its first chapter introduces us to a new character named Haise Sasaki. He’s definitely not Kaneki Ken, who changed his hair color to a fashionable gradient. Because if he was, how could he forget who he is and take the name of Haise Sasaki?

But if Haise isn’t Kaneki, where is he? And why do they have an eerily similar kagune? What happened to the rest of Anteiku after the CCG raid? Most importantly, who is the One-Eyed Ghoul and what are the plans of the Aogiri Tree? That’s for you to explore, and it’s better if you start from the very first chapter and work your way to the last one. The ending isn’t different from the anime, but the build-up to get there was better-paced in the manga.

Tokyo Ghoul and Tokyo Ghoul:re are completely published, and you can read all the chapters of the series at Viz or Manga Plus. Or you can go old school and check out the manga from the library or order the series wherever manga is sold.

(featured image: Viz Media LLC)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]