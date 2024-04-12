Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington and Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton looking longingly at one another in Bridgerton season 3
You’ll Never Guess How Old Penelope From ‘Bridgerton’ Is

Vanessa Esguerra
Published: Apr 12, 2024 04:51 pm

It’s hard to guess how old Penelope Featherington is in Netflix’s Bridgerton. You know by now that Penelope has wits like no other character in the series. She poses herself as an unassuming wallflower, but even the queen has taken an interest in her ever-so-popular pen name.

Nicola Coughlan, the actress who plays Penelope, was born on January 9, 1987. This makes Nicola 37 years old as of 2024, but Penelope’s age is a much different story.

According to official sources, Penelope Featherington was born on April 8, 1796. The second season of Bridgerton happens in the year 1814, which makes Penelope around 18 years old. At 18, most of us wouldn’t be able to turn the gossip circles of London’s elite upside down. At best, we’d be overrun by hormones and peer pressure, but Penelope’s about to handle all of that and more in the third season of Bridgerton.

The series would be less interesting without our beloved Lady Whistledown, but behind this great woman is just a girl who also wants to be recognized. Besides, even Penelope could only keep the identity of Lady Whistledown to herself for so long, and the third season might reveal the truth behind the great Gossip Queen herself.

Penelope has been comfortable with orchestrating chaos in the shadows, but she also longs to be seen by others and hopes to be noticed by Colin Bridgerton. But in order to be seen, she’ll have to pluck up some courage and allow herself to thrive under the spotlight.

Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra (She/They) is a Contributing Writer for The Mary Sue. She graduated with a degree in Bachelor of Arts in Political Economy and is currently pursuing her Master's Degree in Japanese Studies. She speaks three languages, but still manages to get lost in the subways of Tokyo with her clunky Japanese. As a mixed race bisexual woman, she frequently writes about race, gender and sexuality both academically and professionally. Fueled by iced coffee brewed from local cafés in Metro Manila, she also regularly covers anime and video games while queuing for her next match in League of Legends.