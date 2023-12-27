‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 Delivers Some Tasty Teaser Photos

Dear Gentle Readers, they say a picture is worth a thousand words, so rather than reading another one of Lady Whistledown’s columns, we have instead been blessed with some sneak peek images of the third season of Bridgerton.

Though they may not have come in a stocking, they still make a lovely Christmas present for fans of the show. The third season of Netflix’s hit period drama Bridgerton focuses on the love story of Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlin) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton). This will be a new move for the show which, unlike the last two seasons, has had this love story on simmer since the beginning. Penelope has loved Colin from the sidelines for some time, but it has been complicated by her dual life, her friendship with his sister Eloise, her other romantic rivals, and Colin being, well, a bit of a prat at the end of the second season.

This season will have their love story front and center as they follow the book, Romancing Mister Bridgerton, which is actually the fourth book in Julia Quinn’s series—as Netflix has skipped over the third one, which would focus on the older brother, Benedict, likely saving him for another season (season four has already been greenlit). On her season as leading lady, Coughlin told The Hollywood Reporter, “Julia Quinn, who wrote the book said, ‘This is one of the most important love stories in the whole Bridgerton series and it just happens that it’s a friendship love.'”

Having released some images already, we know that Penelope is getting a major glow-up this season (not that she wasn’t beautiful before, mind, but she is finally getting out of those awful Featherington colors). Colin also looks to be stepping into the limelight some more, looking dashing and handsome in these newly released images.

We also see some pictures of the rest of the Bridgerton clan, including the new Lady Bridgerton (Simone Ashley) and her husband Lord Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey), a.k.a. Kate and Anthony. Fans will be happy to see how they are getting on in their married life, and as heads of the Bridgerton household, their presence will be needed when it comes to their sibling’s romantic endeavors. We also see an image of the Francesca recast, with the younger Bridgerton now played by Hannah Dodd.

Fans will be interested to see how Penelope will overcome the disparaging words she overheard Colin say about her and how love will bloom for these two. Another Penelope storyline we all want to find out more about is whether she’ll be able to repair her relationship with her former best friend after Eloise discovered that Penelope is, in fact, Lady Whistledown.

The third season of the series will land on Netflix on May 16, 2024, so still a long way for us to have to sit and twiddle our thumbs as we wait. Sigh.

