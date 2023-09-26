How Old Is Ezra In ‘Ahsoka’? Answered

Ezra Bridger is back after being missing in action for over a decade. But the last time we saw him, he was a teenager. So, how old is Ezra now?

Ezra’s Birthday

Ezra Bridger is actually one of the few Star Wars characters with an actual birthday date and not just a general year. How do we know this? Because Ezra was born on Empire Day—the day of Order 66.

Being born on that day means that Ezra has a lot of mixed feelings about his birthday, especially being a Force sensitive boy who was orphaned by the Empire.

Also, it’s a common misconception, but Luke Skywalker and Leia Organa were NOT born on Empire Day. They were born a day later, making Ezra Bridger older by about 24 hours.

Ezra’s Age

When we first meet Ezra in Rebels, he is 15 years old in 5BBY—or 5 years before Episode IV: A New Hope. However, he has his birthday halfway through Season 1 of the show. The amount of time that passes between seasons of the show is somewhat ambiguous, but we know the final season of the show takes place in the year before Rogue One and A New Hope, meaning Ezra is about 18-19 years old when he goes missing.

From there, about 11-12 years pass between seeing Ezra as a teenager in Rebels and as an adult in Ahsoka; this accounts for the 4 years over which the original trilogy takes place.

Then a 5-year time skip prior to the events of The Mandalorian Seasons 1 and 2, and then 2 more years to account for The Book of Boba Fett time skip as stated by Jon Favreau. As such, Ezra Bridger (and by extension Luke Skywalker and Leia Organa) are about 30 years old during Ahsoka.

We missed out on Ezra’s twenties! Let’s hope we don’t miss any more!

