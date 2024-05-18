I Need Bridgerton Season 3 Part 2 To Give Us More of One Thing Teased in Part 1

Season 2 of Bridgerton had left us with the picture-perfect image of the Bridgerton family returning to Aubrey Hall and their yearly game of pall mall, and the newlywed Viscount and Viscountess absolutely unable to not look constantly smitten with each other.

So of course, fans everywhere were very much anticipating to see them return in season 3 to see just how their married life was going. And see it we have.

Spoilers ahead for the first part of the third season of Bridgerton. Be aware if you’re not yet caught up.

The first we see of Viscount Anthony Bridgerton and Viscountess Kathani “Kate” Bridgerton née Sharma (played by Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley respectively) is when the entire family is getting ready to attend Francesca’s presentation at court. The heads of the clan look radiant, incredibly in love, and especially finally free of that cloud of anxiety and duty that followed them in season 2.

We knew this from the promotional material as well—and from the previous season’s final scene—but I loved seeing how much Kate is well-loved in her new family and how easily she has slotted in the lines of the noisy, chaotic, and tight-knight Bridgertons.

I particularly liked the very easy and caring relationship she seems to have established with Violet—Kate does after all have to learn what her role as Viscountess entails from someone, and Violet really is the best teacher she could possibly have. Plus we all just like to see a mother-in-law and daughter-in-law get along—and them replying to the “Lady Bridgerton” title at the same time? What a dream team.

What I liked most of all, though, were of course the scenes of the couple. We got one to remind us that it might have been a while since their wedding but Kate and Anthony remain beautifully head over heels in love with each other, which is exactly what we all signed up for, even if Kate could probably still use some adjusting when it comes to living in a house as populated as Bridgerton House.

Then there’s the scene where Kate suggests that it might be a good idea to extend their honeymoon—don’t they deserve some time just for themselves after running their respective households for years, before throwing themselves back into the duties of a Viscount and Viscountess? Anthony can’t help but agree with his wife’s perfect reasoning—and to be honest, as an eldest sibling myself, I really enjoy the message behind this plot decision.

We left them happy and in love and we find them again still happy and in love. (Netflix)

Sure, it also means that Kanthony aren’t very present beyond the first episode—their second honeymoon does present the perfect “excuse” for them not to be in London. And while on the one hand I do understand it, I can’t help but want more of them—and feel like there were some story threads that could have been reduced to give space to Kanthony, or that they could have been given more weight in those scenes were they are present.

I would have very much liked for Kate to be the one to present Francesca, for example. She is the current Viscountess, after all, and the most senior female member of the family—even outranking Violet who is “simply” the Dowager Viscountess. Sure, debutantes were usually introduced by a member of their family who had also been presented at court, and Kate and Edwina weren’t, but then again it’s not like Bridgerton has ever much cared for that kind of detailed historical accuracy.

Let us see Kate presenting the first of her new sisters-in-law! (Netflix)

Still, episode 1 will hopefully not be the last we see of them—that honeymoon will have to end eventually, and the family will definitely have need of their Viscount and Viscountess when that little and insignificant secret concerning Lady Whistledown is finally revealed. Plus, all those mentions of making “an heir or two” sound very much like Chekhov’s guns to me—or better yet, Chekhov’s cribs—so I trust we’ll see where they lead before season 3 officially wraps up.

