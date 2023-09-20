How Long Has Ezra Been Missing? Answered

Spoilers for Ahsoka Episode 6 ahead.

Ezra Bridger and Sabine Wren have finally reunited—but how long has it been since they last saw each other?

We don’t know exactly when Ezra Bridger went missing, but we know it was in the year before the Battle of Yavin AKA within a year of Rogue One and Episode IV: A New Hope.

We know this because Star Wars Rebels started five years before the Battle of Yavin (5BBY) at the same time as the Andor show, and each of the four seasons of the show covered about a year of time, with the time skip between season 2 and 3 also adding to that time. We also know this because Ezra Bridger is only a few days older than Luke Skywalker and Leia Organa, being born on Empire Day and he is approximately 18-19 years old when he goes missing.

From there, the events of the original trilogy occur over the course of the next 4 years, Empire Strikes Back takes place in 3 ABY, and Return of the Jedi takes place in 4 ABY.

We get another five year time-skip to the start of The Mandalorian (9 ABY). That is when Ahsoka Tano meets Din Djarin and Grogu, and when the first two seasons of the show take place.

Unfortunately, Jon Favreau decided that wasn’t enough time, and stated in an interview with Variety that Din Djarin and Grogu were separated for two years. This means we have another time skip, after which The Book of Boba Fett, The Mandalorian Season 3, and the Ahsoka show all take place.

Therefore, when Sabine finally does find Ezra Bridger, it has been about 11 years since he disappeared, making him either 29 or 30 years old.

He missed out on so much, Ezra’s entire 20s are basically gone!

Still, we’re glad to have him back and I really hope to see a reunion with the Ghost crew. Ezra meeting Kanan and Hera’s son has to happen!

