I Hope Season 3 Is Just the Start of This Untapped ‘Bridgerton’ Musical Pairing

Bridgerton’s soundtrack has established itself as particularly iconic ever since season one by pairing orchestral, classical musical pieces—composed by Kris Bowers—with string quartet renditions of modern-day pop hits, and one season 3 cover had me cheering.

Recommended Videos

The first half of the oh-so-long awaited season three of Bridgerton is finally available for everyone to stream, and while Polin’s romance is of course the main focus of all our attention—as it should be, because it really is the stuff of dreams, at least for me—there are also lots of little details here and there in these first four episodes that had me spinning around my living room in delight.

One of them, of course, is the soundtrack. Many of the show’s pivotal scenes have been set to these “Bridgerton’s Version” songs—like Daphne arriving at her first ball after being named Diamond by the queen with Ariana Grande’s “thank u next” back in season 1, or Anthony and Kate dancing together before finally confessing their feelings as a cover of Miley Cyrus’s “Wrecking Ball” playing in the background.

So, of course, I very much expected the musical choices made for this season to be equally good, and I was not disappointed, especially considering that I’ve been an ARMY for almost a decade. Because I’m sure we all heard it—the song that plays during the ball in episode 2, “How Bright the Moon,” is none other than BTS’ blockbuster hit “Dynamite.”

During the celestial-themed ball at which the queen is maybe looking to find her sparkler—because she still hasn’t chosen a Diamond, no matter how the ton’s mamas might fret and what Lady Whistledown might write—you can hear the familiar melody of “Dynamite” start playing as Eloise is conversing with Cressida and the other ladies, continuing through Benedict’s dance with an absolutely swooning Miss Stowell.

Not that both endeavors end very well—Eloise will inadvertently start a gossip chain that will lead to Penelope having to drag herself and her so-called partnership with Colin through the mud as Lady Whistledown, while Benedict will find himself fending off Miss Stowell and her mama who now want nothing more than to secure him as a husband, something that he of course has no interest in.

Still, I loved to hear a version of Bangtan make its way into Bridgerton. Honestly, I think there should be more. So, considering my indisputable authority as a long-time fan, here is my list of suggestions on what other songs from BTS’ discography would make perfect Bridgerton soundtracks.

For a scene with sexy undertones, you can’t go wrong with Jimin’s solo “Filter” off of Map of the Soul: 7 or with the queen herself, “Blood Sweat & Tears,” the title track from the Wings album and one of the group’s absolute best songs ever. There are plenty of options if you want angst—“I Need U,” “The Truth Untold,” “Trivia: Seesaw,” or the devastating “Black Swan” and “FAKE LOVE” combo. They might be from different albums, but ARMYs have been very quick to mesh their bridges together, and the result is absolutely devastating.

And of course, you can’t forget the sweeping romantic scene Bridgerton is so famous for. Here you really are spoiled for choice—from any of the songs BTS have written for ARMYs over the years, like “Magic Shop,” “Best of Me,” and “Mikrokosmos,” to the Love Yourself era intros like “Serendipity,” “Euphoria,” and “Epiphany.” For a lighter tone, there’s “Boy With Luv” and the iconic “DNA.”

Finally, there are some of my personal favorites—“I’m Fine,” “Make It Right,” and great classics like “Outro: Wings” and thee BTS song herself, “Spring Day,” both from the You Never Walk Alone special album. And that’s all without even looking at the solo discography of each of the seven BTS members—I had to give myself a limit of some kind, after all.

Netflix, feel free to take notes. I accept requests for even longer lists—just call me.

(featured image: Netflix)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more