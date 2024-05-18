Bode Donovan looking to the mountains
Fans Want to Know About the Fate of ‘Fire Country’

Rachel Leishman
Published: May 18, 2024 12:00 pm

If you love Fire Country, you may be wondering what the deal is with season 3. The show follows convict Bode Donovan (Max Thieriot) as he is working in a fire fighter program and has become a favorite among viewers. Now, the wait for season 3 news can be overwhelming.

The good news is that fans don’t have to worry after the finale. As of right now, a season 3 of Fire Country is coming our way, and we might not have to wait as long between seasons! Season 1 of the series dropped in 2022 but because of the writers’ strike and actors’ strike that took over 2023, the show was delayed to a 2024 release for season 2, meaning there was almost two years between seasons.

So fans may have been worried that the wait between season 2 and season 3 would have been the same. Luckily, it seems as if season 3 of the series is set to come out this fall, but nothing is confirmed yet. At least we will be heading back to the Three Rock and Station 42 crews for another round?

We don’t know who is going to return to the show, but we can make some assumptions. Depending on what happens in the finale, we can assume that Thieriot’s Bode will return, and we might see Kevin Alejandro back as Manny with his daughter Gabriela (Stephanie Arcila) in tow. After all, we need to know if Bode and Gabriela end up together! The rest of the cast currently includes Jules Latimer as Eve, Jordan Calloway as Jake, Billy Burke as Vince Leone, and Diane Farr as Sharon Leone, and fans hope that they all return for the third season, as well.

While there are lots of unknowns for Fire Country right now, at least we know that the series is coming back, and that is something to celebrate.

Rachel Leishman
Rachel Leishman (She/Her) is an Assistant Editor at the Mary Sue. She's been a writer professionally since 2016 but was always obsessed with movies and television and writing about them growing up. A lover of Spider-Man and Wanda Maximoff's biggest defender, she has interests in all things nerdy and a cat named Benjamin Wyatt the cat. If you want to talk classic rock music or all things Harrison Ford, she's your girl but her interests span far and wide. Yes, she knows she looks like Florence Pugh. She has multiple podcasts, normally has opinions on any bit of pop culture, and can tell you can actors entire filmography off the top of her head. Her work at the Mary Sue often includes Star Wars, Marvel, DC, movie reviews, and interviews.