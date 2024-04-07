While We Wait for ‘Invincible’ Season Three, May I Recommend the Source Material?

The neat thing about movies and television shows based on comic books is that there’s a solid chance they’ll draw a whole new swath of readers to the original book series, and Amazon’s animated series Invincible is certainly no exception to this rule.

What’s supremely interesting about Invincible‘s case, however, is that, unlike the mythologies of the big two superhero empires of Marvel and DC, Invincible has an ending. Indeed, there are no reboots or continuity resets for the Grayson family; once the story wrapped back in 2018, it was well and truly wrapped for good.

This will disappoint some but delight others since it makes the original Invincible story far more assailable than the twisty canons we’re used to seeing in superhero stories. Nevertheless, there’s still plenty of material to get through.

How many volumes of the Invincible comic book are there?

Outside of the prequel stories starring Atom Eve, Rex Splode, and various other heroes, the Invincible comic consists of 144 issues. Those issues are nestled neatly into 25 volumes, with the final two volumes featuring a two-part arc, appropriately titled “The End of All Things.”

Of course, society will probably collapse before the entire Invincible story gets adapted into animation. Even barring the fact that the TV series takes rather verbose creative liberty in its adaptation, we’ve still only seen roughly 40 to 50 issues’ worth of the comic book on screen so far. And that’s over three years since that first episode dropped, to say nothing of how long production on the first season took.

In any case, season three is cooking as we speak, and all we can do is keep Invincible‘s well-deserved momentum going until there’s no more story left to tell.

(featured image: Prime Video)

