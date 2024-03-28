What We Can Expect From Season 3 of ‘Invincible’ Besides A Long Wait

The end of Invincible season 2 fast approaches. Soon, gone will be the days of waiting for new episodes, and in its place the drought we’re all about to experience as we await news about Invincible‘s third season, which was announced back at the same time as season 2’s renewal.

Now that the ball is really rolling with Invincible, it may not be as long a wait as we’re expecting, and there’s always the chance for Prime Video to welcome some hearty appetizers a la Invincible: Atom Eve as the show gears up for season three. That being said, it’s almost certainly no coincidence that episode seven of the second season (which, at the time of writing, is the latest episode so far) included a hilariously lengthy meta-gag about the sheer amount of effort that goes into creating animated shows such as Invincible, so don’t gas yourself up too much.

In the meantime, here’s everything we know about the third season of Invincible.

What will the third season of Invincible be about?

We might have a clearer answer on what could happen next season once we know how the current season’s finale plays out. Though even then, it’s difficult to put a finger on the plot threads considering just how much narrative liberty the series is taking with its source material.

It’s not impossible, though. Season 2 has roughly covered the Introduction arcs of the comics (i.e. issues 14-41), meaning that a rough adaptation of the Invincible War arc (issues 42-65) is almost certainly in store for season 3.

Keeping in mind again that the show has been much different from the comics event-wise, we’d nevertheless be wise to expect developments such as Oliver coming into his superpowers, Mark and Eve officially becoming a couple, and some backstory on Cecil.

Who will star in the third season of Invincible?

Expect the usual crew of Steven Yeun, Sandra Oh, J.K. Simmons, and the rest of Invincible‘s all-star voice cast to return for season three, alongside what will no doubt be a hearty handful of new, equally impressive faces (voices?) as more and more characters are introduced.

When will the third season of Invincible release?

This is a question that feels like a taunt more than anything. With the wait between the first and second seasons of Invincible as our only reference point, we shouldn’t plan to see the third season of Invincible any earlier than 2026, give or take.

We’re all in this together, though, folks. In saying that, let’s all welcome the season 2 finale with open arms and just-as-open tear ducts next week, and prepare for the long wait. We did it once, we can do it again.

