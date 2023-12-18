Here’s How Many Episodes You Can Expect for Netflix’s Live-Action ‘Yu Yu Hakusho’

The iconic 1990s shonen series Yu Yu Hakusho has finally made the jump to the world’s most ubiquitous streaming platform: Netflix. That’s right, Netflix has thrown its hat into the ring by bringing this classic series back into the mainstream as a live-action show.

In Yu Yu Hakusho, teenage ne’er-do-well Yusuke Urameshi sacrifices his life to save a young child’s, much to the amazement of the underworld. After proving his worth, he’s ultimately allowed to come back from the afterlife as a detective, investigating cases involving strange and otherworldly spirits.

Netflix’s live-action adaptation premiered on December 14, and the streaming service decided to drop the entire first season at once. That’s right, you can watch all of Yu Yu Hakusho right now. I highly recommend it, given the show already has a high audience approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Want to know about the Netflix series’ episode count? Here’s what you need to know.

The full episode count for Netflix’s Yu Yu Hakusho

There are five episodes available for Netflix’s Yu Yu Hakusho. These five dropped all at once with the show’s premiere. Given each episode is about 45 to 55 minutes in length, that means you can watch all five parts in an afternoon or evening, making it perfectly bingeable for a sleepy Saturday.

It’s unclear if we’ll see a second season for Yu Yu Hakusho, although it seems like an obvious decision. The original ’90s anime saw over 110 episodes, with just over 170 chapters across the manga. That means there’s a lot of material available for Netflix to play with, so long as the streaming service decides to give the series a solid chance.

(featured image: Netflix)

