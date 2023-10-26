Everything We Know About Netflix’s Live-Action ‘Yu Yu Hakusho’

Following the success of Netflix’s live-action One Piece, it has been confirmed that hit anime and manga Yu Yu Hakusho‘s live-action adaptation would be released this year, as revealed in the official promotional trailer for Netflix’s Geeked Week 2023. Fans can now rejoice over their favorite anime getting an updated, live-action adaptation of its own.

For non-anime and non-manga subscribers, Yu Yu Hakusho is a manga written by Togashi Yoshihiro, which was first released on October 10, 1992, in the publication Weekly Shonen Jump. Yu Yu Hakusho‘s story is about Urameshi Yusuke, a delinquent who tried to save a boy’s life. In turn, he got hit by a car—the one time he tried to do something altruistic.

His spirit was swiftly chauffered into the Underworld, only for him to find out that he had no place in either heaven or hell. His confused fate was the result of his delinquency and his last, ultimately fatal attempt at being selfless. Koenma, also known as the son of King Enma (The Judge of Heaven and Hell), gave Yusuke another chance to return to his body after being rigorously tested. Yusuke returned to his worldly body and became a supernatural investigator with newly acquired powers given to him by Koenma.

Netflix’s live-action Yu Yu Hakusho is set to air on December 14, 2023. More information is likely to be released during Netflix’s Geeked Week, which takes place this year from November 6, to November 12.

Only the main cast has been revealed so far. Urameshi Yusuke, the lead role, will be portrayed by Kitamura Takumi. This isn’t his first live-action anime role—he also played the part of Takemichi Hanagaki, the main character from Tokyo Revengers (2021) and Tokyo Revengers 2: Bloody Halloween — Decisive Battle (2023).

Shison Jun will be making his comeback as Kurama in the live-action. He’s popular for having starred in action comedies such as Zyuden Sentai Kyoryuger vs. Go-Busters: Dinosaur Great Battle! Farewell, Eternal Friends (2014), which makes him perfect for his current role.

Hongô Kanata from Full Metal Alchemist (2017) and Shin Kamen Rider (2023) fame will be portraying Hiei. Otherwise known as “Jaganshi Hiei,” he’s initially an antagonist in the story. It’s hard to say if he will be one in the live-action, but given the actor’s history of well-executed villain roles, this is probably the case.

Lastly, Uesugi Shuhei, another star from Shin Kamen Rider, will be Kuwabara Kazuma. Kuwabara, as he’s more popularly known, is the group’s stereotypical bad-boy in appearance, and towers over everybody else in the main cast. It can be seen with Netflix adaptation as well, and all that’s left is for viewers to see Uesugi fully embrace the part.

