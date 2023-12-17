The Dream of the ’90s Is Alive in ‘Yu Yu Hakusho’

Now that Yu Yu Hakusho has come out with a live-action adaptation, many international fans are getting into the anime and manga versions of the series. Yoshihiro Togashi, the author of the manga, finished the series in 1994, nearly four years after the first chapter was published.

While the manga had a brief run, the hype around it wasn’t short-lived at all. All of the translated chapters of the series are available on reading sites like MangaPlus by Shueisha. There are only 175 chapters of Yu Yu Hakusho, which pales in comparison to manga juggernauts like One Piece. The pirate saga also got a live-action series in 2023, but has over 1,000 manga chapters (and counting!). Yu Yu Hakusho is a less daunting series to start and one that you can probably finish in this lifetime!

For those who can’t wait for the live-action series to finish and want to binge-watch the anime, several streaming services host the complete anime series. Although the live-action series deviates from the anime series’ events, the plot remains relatively the same. Yusuke Urameshi is still the same rough but golden-hearted protagonist that everybody came to love.

Hopes have to be abandoned for those who want to watch the Yu Yu Hakusho anime on Netflix. The streaming platform (unsurprisingly) doesn’t carry the title, and neither does Disney+. Hulu has only the first and second seasons of the anime and has yet to add seasons three and four.

Funimation has all 112 episodes and all four seasons of Yu Yu Hakusho. The streaming site also has the six OVAs of the anime. Crunchyroll subscribers are also lucky because they have access to the complete episodes, seasons, and six OVAs of Yu Yu Hakusho.

(featured image: Crunchyroll)

