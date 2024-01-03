Apple TV+’s Slow Horses is one of the best thriller shows on television—but unfortunately, it feels like there’s never enough of it. Based on the Slough House spy novel series by Mick Herron and starring Oscar winner Gary Oldman, Slow Horses always manages to tell a tightly paced and twisty story. If only they would double the season order and give us more of our favorite misfit MI5 agents.

How many episodes are in season 3 of Slow Horses?

All of the Slow Horses seasons have run a concise six episodes. Season three follows in the same model. The season finale, “Footprints,” aired December 27, 2023. The six episodes of season three are as follows, with descriptions via Apple TV+:

S3.E1 — Strange Games: “A romantic relationship in Istanbul takes a turn for the worse. Lamb faces a crisis when one of his Slow Horses fails to report for duty.”

S3.E2 — Hard Lessons: “River has to steal something out of the Park to save a life. Lamb realises a stranger game is afoot.”

S3.E3 — Negotiating With Tigers: “Marcus and Shirley face Lamb’s wrath. River discovers revenge is a dish best served cold.”

S3.E4 — Uninvited Guests: “Tearney makes a bold move. The Slow Horses assist the Tiger Team, unaware of their hidden agenda. Lamb and Ho take a road trip.”

S3.E5 — Cleaning Up: “Taverner and Tearney face off for control of MI5. River and Louisa find themselves caught in the crossfire.”

S3.E6 — Footprints: Season finale. “The Slow Horses fight for their lives. Lamb shares some devastating truths with Catherine.”

Where can you watch Slow Horses season 3?

Seasons 1-3 of Slow Horses are streaming on Apple TV+. Currently, an Apple TV+ subscription is the only way to watch the show.

Will there be a season 4 of Slow Horses?

Yes, yes there will! Even better, Apple TV+ has renewed the show for an additional fifth season, so we’ll be watching Slow Horses for a long time yet. See you in Slough House.

