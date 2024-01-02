The Best Drama on TV Just Got Renewed For an Additional Season

Yes, I’ve gone from declaring Apple TV+’s Slow Horses “the best spy thriller on television” to the best damn show, period. Fight me about it in a secret MI5 documents warehouse.

While we knew that Slow Horses would return for a fourth season after its triumphant, tight-paced, all-around exceptional third season, these Horses will be in pasture for at least a season after that (and hopefully many more). Variety reports that Slow Horses has received a season five renewal. That’s great news—a whole new season set into motion long before season four bows. Season three, which received a 97% critical reception on Rotten Tomatoes, must have some impressive viewing numbers alongside its acclaim, and buzz for the show is growing. (It’s mostly me. I’m the buzz, a persistent gnat in the ear of everyone I know.)

Slow Horses season 5 plot

Slow Horses follows the misadventures of disgraced MI5 operatives consigned to work in an administrative hell zone called Slough House, under the “direction” of Jackson Lamb, a disheveled, acid-tongued, oft-drunk, frequently brilliant and complex man who cares more than he’ll ever let on. The series is adapted from the Slough House novels by Mick Herron. It looks like season 5 is going to give more of a spotlight to Christopher Chung’s cheeky hacker Roddy Ho, which is good news for all of us. This also means that Roddy makes it out of season 4 (spoiler alert). Per Variety, here’s the plot summary for season 5:

“Everyone is suspicious when resident tech nerd Roddy Ho has a glamorous new girlfriend, but when a series of increasingly bizarre events occur across the city, it falls to the Slow Horses to work out how everything is connected,” reads the logline for Season 5. “After all, Jackson Lamb knows that in the world of espionage, ‘London Rules’ should always apply.”

That mention of “London Rules” is a nod to the Mick Herron spy novel of the same title, from which the season will be adapted.

Slow Horses season 5 cast

Of course, we won’t know the full season 5 cast until the end of season 4, but the summary makes it clear that Gary Oldman (Jackson Lamb) and Christopher Chung (Roddy Ho) will return. If season 3’s current principals survive, the cast would also include Saskia Reeves as Catherine Standish, Jack Lowden as River Cartwright, Rosalind Eleazar as Louisa Guy, Kristin Scott Thomas as Diana Taverner, Aimee Ffion-Edwards as Shirley Dander, Kadiff Kirwan as Marcus Longridge, and Jonathan Pryce as David Cartwright.

Season 4 is also set to add some new faces, including Joanna Scanlan, Ruth Bradley, Tom Brooke, and two names well-known to genre fans—Hugo Weaving (The Lord of the Rings, The Matrix) and James Callis (Battlestar Galactica).

Slow Horses season 5 release date

Official dates for seasons 4 and 5 haven’t been released yet, but Apple TV+ will likely follow its tradition of airing the new seasons in fall/early winter. Season 3 premiered on November 29th, 2023 and aired its final episode on December 27, 2023. While Slow Horses may not strike you as likely Christmas fare, the airing schedule has worked well for the show in the past.

Slow Horses season 5 trailer

Season 5 hasn’t been filmed yet so we do not have a trailer on hand, but an enticing teaser for season 4 aired at the end of season 3. Take a gander:

(via Variety, image: Apple TV+)

