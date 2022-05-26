The wait for Disney+’s Obi-Wan Kenobi is finally over, with the first episode releasing on May 27, 2022! Obi-Wan Kenobi is the latest Disney+ original Star Wars series, with The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett preceding it. The Mandalorian and Book of Boba Fett share continuity and take place in the same timeline. However, Obi-Wan Kenobi takes place many years before The Mandalorian.

The series follows the period of time in which Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) self-exiles to Tatooine to watch over young Luke Skywalker (Grant Feely). In this series, Skywalker is not the young man seen in The Mandalorian, but is instead a young boy, no more than 10-years old. He has no idea yet, that he is the son of Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen). Meanwhile, his force-sensitivity puts him in grave danger as the Inquisitors are hunting any surviving Jedi following Order 66.

Obi-Wan Kenobi will see the return of McGregor and Christensen to the Star Wars franchise, reprising their roles as Obi-Wan and Vader after 17-years. The series will also see the return of Joel Edgerton and Bonnie Piesse as they reprise their roles as Owen Lars and Beru Lars—Luke’s step-uncle and step-aunt. With Obi-Wan Kenobi serving as a direct aftermath of Star Wars Episode III – Revenge of the Sith, the timeline is going to be very important for viewers to understand. Here’s a detailed breakdown of how Obi-Wan Kenobi fits into the Star Wars timeline.

Obi-Wan Kenobi timeline

Era of the Galactic Republic

(20th Century Fox)

Obi-Wan and Vader’s story begins here, in the era of the Galactic Republic. The Republic is an interstellar state that functioned like a democratic republic. It was overseen by the Senate and protected by Jedi. However, the peace was briefly threatened when The Trade Federation blockaded the planet of Naboo (in protest of legislation that taxed galactic trade routes). In response to the threat, Jedi Master, Qui-Gon Jinn (Liam Neeson) and his apprentice, Obi-Wan, are dispatched to investigate. Along the way, they meet a young slave boy named Anakin (Jake Lloyd), who is unusually powerful in the Force. Before Qui-Gon’s death, he asks his apprentice, Obi-Wan, to train Anakin in the Force.

The Separationist Crisis

(20th Century Fox)

We catch up with Anakin and Obi-Wan 10-years later, when a more serious threat to the Republic’s peace arises. The Separationist Crisis occurred when thousands of planets succeeded from the Republic and united under the Confederacy of Independent Systems. This secession was manipulated by Count Dooku (Christopher Lee), who got many of these planets to secede because they perceived the Galactic Republic as corrupt.

Towards the end of the Separationist Crisis, Obi-Wan is ordered to track down a bounty hunter who tried to assassinate Padmé Amidala, the former queen of Naboo. While he is away, Anakin is ordered to continue protecting Padmé. However, the two end up falling in love and maintain a secret relationship, which goes against the Jedi code. Meanwhile, the Republic hurdles fast toward a civil war, as it is discovered Count Dooku is creating a droid army. In response, the Republic gives emergency powers to Chancellor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid), who authorizes the creation of a clone army to counter Dooku’s threat. Thus, begins the Clone Wars.

The Clone Wars

(Lucasfilm)

The Clone Wars lasted for three years and required a change to the Jedi’s usual roles. Rather than serving as peacekeepers, they were called to command the Grand Army of the Republic. Jedi Knights and Masters were promoted to Jedi Generals. Though previously a padawan, Anakin was elevated to Knighthood during this period, allowing him to serve as a Jedi General with Obi-Wan. During this period, Anakin also secretly married Padmé.

Order 66

(Disney)

Unbeknownst to all, the Clone Wars were secretly orchestrated by Darth Sidious, who was living a double life. As he schemed to restore power to the Sith, he posed as Palpatine—a Naboo Senator who climbed the ranks of the Republic until he was named Supreme Chancellor.

During this time, Anakin learns that Padme is pregnant, but begins having visions of her dying during childbirth. Palpatine capitalizes on his fear by offering him more power. Once he has Anakin on his side, Palpatine uncovers his true identity and evades arrest with Anakin’s help. Palpatine knights him Darth Vader and quickly issues Order 66. The Order commands the clone troops to kill their commanding Jedi Generals across the galaxy. Meanwhile, Anakin and Palpatine kill the remaining Jedi in the Jedi temple. Afterward, Palpatine announces an end to the Clone Wars and establishes himself as Emperor, transforming the Republic into The Galactic Empire.

Battle of Mustafar

(20th Century Fox)

Upon learning that Anakin has turned to the dark side, Obi-Wan confronts him on the planet of Mustafar. The two engage in a lightsaber duel and Obi-Wan proves victorious. He manages to sever Anakin’s legs and left arm, leaving him for dead on a lava bank, where he is badly burned. Meanwhile, Padmé gives birth to twins, Luke and Leia, but dies soon after. Obi-Wan and Yoda construct a plan to hide the twins’ birth from the Sith.

Bail Organa (Jimmy Smits), the Senator of Alderaan, adopts Leia and takes her to his home planet. Meanwhile, Luke is taken to Tatooine to be raised by his aunt and uncle. Obi-Wan decides to self-exile in Tatooine to watch over Luke, waiting for a better time to confront the Empire. Unbeknownst to him, Anakin survived Mustafar after he was rescued by Palpatine. Together, the two begin constructing plans to build the Death Star.

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Obi-Wan Kenobi fits into the Star Wars timeline right here. The series takes place 10-years into Obi-Wan’s exile, during the era of the Galactic Empire. Any Jedi who survived Order 66 is in hiding, as the Galactic Empire establishes the Inquisitors to hunt down every last remaining Jedi. During this period, Obi-Wan adopts a hermit lifestyle and goes by the name Ben Kenobi.

Until now, we never really knew the details of what Obi-Wan did on Tatooine. The next time we see him, he is an old reclusive man and Luke is an adult. There’s a space of about 19-years in which Obi-Wan was on Tatooine and, until now, his doings were pretty vague. Now, Obi-Wan Kenobi will be exclusively taking a look at this period of Obi-Wan’s life. The period soon after Anakin’s betrayal of him, when he went from being a Jedi Master, to being Ben and exiling in Tatooine.

(featured image: Disney)

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]