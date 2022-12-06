When Does ‘Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’ Release? Here is Everything We Know

‘Tis truly a bountiful season for Star Wars fans! We’ve got the Star Wars live-action television series from Disney+ with season three of The Mandalorian coming soon, The Book of Boba Fett, the hotly anticipated Obi-Wan Kenobi gearing up, along with Ahsoka, and Star Wars: Andor. Their animated docket is also full with a new season of Star Wars: The Bad Batch coming along with Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi—a new animated anthology series. Star Wars has also had great success with their foray into video games, especially with Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. So what’s going on with its sequel, Jedi: Survivor?

As fans might recall, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order takes place five years after Episode III: Revenge of the Sith. The game follows a former padawan, Cal Kestis, who managed to survive Order 66 and is now being hunted by two Imperial Inquisitors (Second Sister and Ninth Sister) and Darth Vader. He is tasked with tracking down a Holocron that holds the names of force-sensitive children across the galaxy before the Inquisitors can get their hands on it. By the end of the game, Kestis has rescued the Holocron, and his partner, Cere (a former Jedi Knight), has reconciled with her former padawan, Trilla … a.k.a. Second Sister. Unfortunately though, Vader kills Trilla for failing to stop Cere and Kestis. Cal decides to destroy the Holocron in an effort to keep the force-sensitive children on its list safe.

When will Jedi: Survivor be released?

Rumors were circulating ever since EA announced not one but three new Star Wars games: a first-person shooter, a strategy game, and a sequel to Jedi: Fallen Order. One rumor (from Bespin Bulletin) that has been proven correct was the announcement of Fallen Order‘s sequel at Star Wars Celebration 2022. The new sequel, titled Star Wars Jedi: Survivor was announced during the event’s festivities along with a new teaser trailer.

Experience the next chapter of Cal Kestis’ journey. #StarWarsJediSurvivor – Coming 2023. pic.twitter.com/ti5KIPSph5 — Star Wars | Andor & Tales of the Jedi On Disney+ (@starwars) May 27, 2022

The new game will continue to follow the young Jedi Cal Kestis as he tries to escape the Empire. The new trailer was light on plot, but we gleaned some important details. Cal seems to have lost not only the found family of allies that he gained during Fallen Order, but it seems his lightsaber has fallen into the hands of the Inquisitors. Speaking of which, it appears that the Grand Inquisitor is going to be coming after Cal directly.

Along with the teaser trailer, it was announced that the game will be releasing officially in 2023. However, a specific date was not given. The game will be coming to next-gen consoles like PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, but the rumors circulating that the game will only be released on those platforms was neither confirmed nor denied. It is quite possible that players who still use PS4 and Xbox One will be out of luck if they want to play Jedi: Survivor. This is a frustrating possibility for many gamers, considering that there is still a shortage of current-gen consoles on the market, and PS5s are still incredibly hard to come by.

According to Steam, STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor releases on March 15th https://t.co/E3sr6hoSkg pic.twitter.com/Fs57WxKIxs — Wario64 (@Wario64) December 5, 2022

Do we have a release date yet?

New rumors rocked the gaming world and Fallen Order fans this weekend when screenshots from the game were supposedly leaked. The screenshots reveal an alleged release date of March 15, 2023. Other sites also reported rumors that the game would be releasing March 16, 2023. However the Jedi: Survivor site has deleted any information regarding the release so we can only speculate on whether or not the rumors of a Mid-March release date are true. After all, it is also rumored that the release date will be officially announced Thursday during the 2022 Game Awards!

So, please keep in mind none of this has been officially confirmed, so stay tuned as we bring you updates as they are revealed!

