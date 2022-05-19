Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith hit theaters on May 19, 2005 and changed my life—for the better, I might add, but it changed my life. The Star Wars prequels are not as bad as people make them out to be, but even then, the best of them was the third of the series. Revenge of the Sith was a movie that, by its end, brought us into the world of Star Wars we knew from the original trilogy: Anakin Skywalker turned to the dark side and Obi-Wan Kenobi was stuck on Tatooine looking after Luke Skywalker.

It’s emotional, dramatic, and everything I love about Star Wars wrapped in one movie, and it’s good. It holds up. It’s a movie that ties into the overall story of the franchise and doesn’t feel forced or shoe-horned into what it’s supposed to be. It flows and is iconic for a lot of reasons, the fight between Obi-Wan and Anakin being one of them.

So on its 17th birthday, let’s remember why we love it so much and remember the movie that really made even those who hated the prequels go “okay that movie is pretty good.” It’s a gift to us all, and I love Revenge of the Sith a lot.

(featured image: Lucasfilm)

