Donald Trump went on one of his characteristic unhinged rants at a rally in Pennsylvania yesterday. Yep, the same day Hurricane Milton descended.

Instead of offering advice and support like a leader is supposed to, Trump instead decided to attack the women of The View, who had Kamala Harris on as an interviewee on October 8. The convicted felon seemed very triggered by Harris’s rational responses to the questions put at her, and said as much at his rally. First he attacked another woman of color, Sunny Hostin, for her work interviewing the current vice-president. “I think the other one asking the question is dumber than Kamala. She’s a dummy. I’ve watched her over the years. That is one dumb…that is one dumb woman.” Trump said to his fans, as incoherent as ever.

His tirade against Black women wasn’t done yet, as he then turned his attention to Whoopi Goldberg. “I have hired Whoopi to work for me as a comedian,” he said. “Her mouth was so foul, every word out of her mouth was like the F word. I was with a group of nice people. We had to leave. She was so filthy, dirty, disgusting. Oh, what a loser she is.”

But the ladies of The View weren’t about to let these skin-crawling insults bring them down. They bit back at the convicted felon during their show today, notably walking out to the song “Dirrty” by Christina Aguilera. Goldberg declared that yes, she was “filthy”—and proud of it.

“As it turns out I was filthy. I was filthy and I stand on that fact. And you knew that when you hired me. I headlined, babe, at your casino which I might have continued to play had you not run it into the ground. How dumb are you that you hired me four times and you didn’t know what you were getting? How dumb are you?”



Yep, back in the day, Trump was able to attract talent like Goldberg. But those days are long gone now. Then Hoskin spoke up, saying, “Donald Trump, I want to thank you for personally telling so many lies and committing so many alleged crimes and providing us with material on a daily basis. You help us do our jobs, and I’m so appreciative.” She then coolly pointed out, “Like Madame Vice President Kamala Harris, I’ve had a history of prosecuting sex offenders, so thank you for keeping people like us in business.”

The presenters then roasted Trump on how he seemingly cared more about The View than about a hurricane battering part of the United States. Goldberg also pointed out that she, unlike Trump, had never bragged about “grabbing anyone by the pu**y.” That quote continues to haunt Trump, and it absolutely should. Goldberg and Hoskin can handle Trump’s disgusting behavior, but they shouldn’t have to. This latest round of name-calling is proof that nothing terrifies the former president more than outspoken women.

