‘Hollyweird they say …’: MAGAs whine about ‘Hollyweird’ as two billionaire celebrities run the White House

Following the Grammys, triggered MAGAs began complaining about “Hollyweird,” although they think having two billionaire celebrities, one of whom wasn’t even elected, run the White House is perfectly normal.

To be fair, awards shows like the Grammys occasionally do highlight the problems with Hollywood, including the excessive displays of wealth. However, the 67th Annual Grammy Awards was quite a different affair. It primarily centered around raising funds for victims of California’s wildfires and honoring the bravery of California’s first responders who risked their lives to contain the devastating fires. Many winners also dedicated their acceptance speeches to defending DEI and the transgender community, which are under attack by the Trump administration. Hence, the Grammys was a welcome reprieve from all the hatred, misinformation, and politicization, as it sought to celebrate all artists and first responders.

MAGAs, angry that their agenda didn’t infiltrate the Grammys, found the feeblest of excuses to criticize the ceremony, including their claims that Hollywood is “weird.”

MAGAs ironically think Hollywood is the weirdest thing in America

No one was forcing any MAGAs to watch the Grammys since it’s well-known minor things tend to trigger them. In no particular order, the aspects of the Grammys that induced the most severe hysteria and fear among MAGAs were Jaden Smith wearing a castle on his head, Beyoncé winning the Best Country Album of the Year, and Chappell Roan performing “Pink Pony Club” and winning a Grammy. Smith’s unique outfit sparked the usual, bizarre hysteria that there are Satanic “humiliation rituals” in Hollywood. At the same time, conservatives claimed Roan’s performance was “demonic” and that she was a “witch” because she wore a pointy, cone-like hat. They also tried to resurface the tired argument that Beyoncé can’t be a country artist.

They aired their complaints and conspiracy theories under the hashtag Hollyweird, while trying to insist they were above these Hollywood displays of influence, art, and wealth. Of course, their comments are quite ironic given that they elected a billionaire former reality TV celebrity, Donald Trump, as President of the United States. Meanwhile, they’ve expressed excitement about him hiring fellow reality TV stars and Fox News personalities to roles like Secretary of Transportation and Secretary of Defense. They’ve even shown no concern with celebrity billionaire Elon Musk serving as co-president even though he wasn’t elected.

Social media users called out the hypocrisy of MAGA complaints and Satanic/pedophilia conspiracy theories, considering they sent two celebrities to the White House and often ignore the corruption that goes on in their own congregations. One user wrote, “‘Hollyweird,’ they say as their pastor ignores the pedophilia and sexual assault within the congregation.”

“hollyweird” they say as their pastor ignores the pedophilia and sexual assault within the congregation — esthercita ଘ(੭*ˊᵕˋ)੭* ੈ♡‧₊˚ (@urfavchicanax) February 2, 2025

The people who sent two celebrities to the White House and just appointed another reality TV star to be the head of the FAA have no right to complain about "Hollyweird" — Maswartz (@Maswartz226) February 3, 2025

The people commenting on Hollywood or "Hollyweird" whatever you want to call it is crazy! When the country is under siege with a coup in progress by a corrupt president and a billionaire who wasn't even elected. — IULIIl (@Diversityis_Key) February 3, 2025

MAGAs claim to be weirded out by a celebrity’s bold fashion statement but run around with Maxi pads on their ears, decked from head to toe in a billionaire grifter’s merchandise. They are triggered by a night celebrating music and raising funds for wildfire victims but passively watch as Trump and Musk dance to the “YMCA” with their fellow billionaires on New Year’s Eve at Mar-a-Lago after cutting childhood cancer research funds before the holidays. They can’t bemoan how Hollywood is so “weird” while pretending it’s perfectly normal for an unelected billionaire celebrity to run the country. Trump/Musk and Hollywood are two sides of the same coin. It’s not wrong to call out Hollywood for its tendency to house corruption and excessive, out-of-touch displays of wealth. However, if you’re going to call it out, you must also call out the corruption and out-of-touch actions of the celebrity billionaires in the White House.

