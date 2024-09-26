‘The grift never ends with Trump’: How are Trump Watches both $100K and ugly?

Donald Trump has launched a new watch line, Trump Watches, which aren’t as visually appealing as one would expect a watch with a $100,000 price tag to be.

The pricey watches are just the latest in Trump’s merchandise initiatives. Most recently, he launched Trump commemorative coins. The silver coins were emblazoned with Trump’s face on one side and the White House on the other. They seemed to help bolster the former president’s enormous ego as he wrote on Truth Social, “I’ve seen a lot of coins out there using my very beautiful face. I’m a very beautiful guy. But they are not the official coin.” Although the coins were estimated to be only worth about $30, they were sold for $100 apiece.

Before there were watches and coins, Trump debuted $400 gold-colored sneakers, $99 NFT Trump trading cards showing him dancing, $60 “Trump Bibles,” and much more. On social media, his platform typically revolves around going on unhinged rants about hating Taylor Swift and making up lies about immigrants. However, between his rants and fear-mongering, he frequently slips in light-hearted advertisements about Trump coins and watches for his followers. The price tag associated with his latest business venture further confirms that his goal isn’t just to win the presidency but also to milk his followers for everything they’re worth along the way.

Donald Trump launches his ridiculous watch line

Recently, Trump took to Truth Social to announce his new watch line. He wrote, “These Watches are truly special — You’re going to love them. Would make a great Christmas Gift. Don’t wait, they will go fast. GET YOUR TRUMP WATCH RIGHT NOW!” Trump included a link to gettrumpwatches.com, where his followers can purchase the watches. On the site, consumers will see the watches come at exorbitant prices.

The Fight, Fight, Fight collection starts at a pricey $499. However, that’s nothing compared to the breathtaking $100,000 Trump Victory Tourbillon watch. The site claims the $10k watch is made nearly entirely of 18k gold and encrusted with 122 high-quality diamonds. Still, it’s not like the watch comes from a top-tier Swiss watchmaker or is particularly visually striking. From the pictures, it looks like a plain gold watch with the word “TRUMP” visible on the watch face, along with some gears. It certainly doesn’t look like what one would expect for a luxury watch priced at a whopping $100,000. For that price, one should be getting a brand name like Rolex or Breitling.

The site’s FAQ section also makes the watches look quite shady. The site warns that pictures on the site “may not be an exact representation of the product.” However, it also emphasizes that there are absolutely no refunds allowed for the watch. On top of that, the $100,000 watch is not even waterproof, and the site doesn’t know when the watches will actually ship.

On social media, viewers weren’t impressed by the Trump Watches, stating that they looked like “crap.” Additionally, many resurfaced a quote from Marco Rubio in which he said, “You know where Trump would be right now if he hadn’t inherited $200 million? Selling watches in Manhattan.” It seems that Trump has proven him right. Even with the less than 40 days until Eelection Day, Trump can’t shake his grifter sprit.

Reposting this for no particular reason…



Marco Rubio: “If he hadn't inherited $200 million, you know where Donald Trump would be right now? Selling watches in Manhattan.”

(February 2016) pic.twitter.com/YTgktnZQKR — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) September 26, 2024

Don the Con strikes again!



“We’re doing quite a number with watches. The Quality for me is very important”



pic.twitter.com/Uve1MAE80a — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) September 26, 2024

The grift never ends with Trump. Now he’s selling watches to his MAGA fans. Get this, they’re priced from $499 to $100,000, and look like crap. Another total rip-off. pic.twitter.com/GieMGux3kA — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) September 26, 2024

Us: “why are you selling garbage watches for $100k”



Trump: pic.twitter.com/yr6VqFhv0P — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) September 26, 2024

Despite the outrageous price, it is very likely Trump supporters will be duped into buying the watch. After all, they’ve fallen for all of his other money schemes so far. Some were even willing to donate as much as $10,000 to a shady GoFundMe supposedly set up to pay his criminal fines. They don’t seem to understand the wrongness of Trump, a billionaire and one of the richest people in the world, trying to take everything from his followers while giving them little in return.

