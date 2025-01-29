Trump’s evil allegations may as well be evil convictions.

Trump has just signed a sweeping executive order prohibiting the federal government from providing gender affirming care for minors – which it defines as anyone over the age of 19. The order, titled “Protecting Children From Chemical and Surgical Mutilation,” will restrict access to puberty blockers, hormone replacement therapies, and gender affirming surgeries.

He’s never beating those “Evil” allegations, as suggested on X.

Adding to the list of his current allegations, which include subverting an election at a federal and state level, mishandling classified documents, and numerous instances of sexual assault, Trump spent the first week of his presidency churning out anti-trans nightmare fuel. The president signed an executive order declaring that the federal government recognize only two biological sexes assigned at birth.

The president recently doubled down on his assault on trans people by suspending crucial federal funding to various government agencies, an effort to – according to his press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, – root out “transgenderism and wokeness” in federal programs. This executive order is currently being battled in court.

The president’s recent executive order is a tripling down against trans Americans, and is the umpteenth attack that Trump has made against the trans community. While Trump was initially, shockingly, supportive of certain trans rights during his first run for the presidency in 2016, he has since 180’d completely. In the lead-up to the 2024 presidential election, Trump and his team spent over $20 million on anti-trans ads alone. Trump has since publicly claimed that trans rights have “ripped apart our country.”

Under the current Trump administration, trans people rights are what’s getting ripped apart. Aside from prohibiting federally-aided transgender care, Trump’s latest executive order calls upon government agencies to ignore guidelines set by the World Professional Association for Transgender Health – a nonprofit that gives out important information regarding trans care widely used by health care practitioners.

The language of the order claims to protect children from being “trapped with lifelong medical complications” or sterilized, and refers to gender affirming care procedures as “maiming.” The order goes on to say that the United States will no longer “fund, sponsor, promote, assist, or support the so-called ‘transition’ of a child from one sex to another, and it will rigorously enforce all laws that prohibit or limit these destructive and life-altering procedures.”

While Trump’s newest order seeks to stamp anti-trans policies into law, the sad reality is that many trans people have been facing similar legal restrictions for years already. Over half the states in the country have restricted gender affirming care, and trans related medical care currently makes up less than 0.1% of private insurance claims for minors. Trans people already aren’t receiving much of government money due to vicious political backlash and misguided regulations, and the Trump administration’s newest policy will only exacerbate the harsh circumstances that trans Americans currently face.

These restrictive polices fly in the face of transgender-care related guidelines issued by accredited medical institutions, including such as the American Academy of Pediatrics, the Endocrine Society and the American Psychological Association. Each of these agencies recommend that trans minors pursue gender affirming care, and deem regulations restricting it to be harmful.

Like many other Trump administration policies, this executive order is getting pushback. LGBTQ advocacy group Lambda Legal has vowed to fight the order in court, and issued a statement condemning it for the “extreme and unnecessary pain and suffering” it will cause trans youth and their guardians. The suffering that trans people will undergo under Trump is extreme and unnecessary indeed, and tragically, it will likely get worse.

