‘His wife looks like a victim’: Meghan McCain tears into Kanye West after his Grammys stunt pushes her over the edge

Meghan McCain has been biting her tongue about Ye, famously known as Kanye West, for years. But after the rapper’s latest Grammy red carpet antics with his wife, she’s officially out of patience.

Whether you took the slightest interest in the Grammy Awards this year or not, Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori‘s red carpet pictures must have crashed your newsfeed anyway. TV personality Meghan McCain wasn’t spared from the barrage of NSFW snaps of Censori either, and it seems this was the final straw before she lashed out at the couple on X.

Despite their brief appearance at the event, West and Censori became the talk of the night — but not in a way netizens would appreciate. For those still out of the loop, all the buzz has to do with Bianca Censori’s red carpet outfit or, to be precise, lack thereof. The 30-year-old model showed up to the event in a black fur coat, which she later dropped to reveal a completely see-through sheer dress.

Image via X/@MeghanMcCain

In response to the arguably insensitive stunt, McCain brutally thrashed West online in a now-deleted X post, writing “I just want and have wanted for years — for Kanye West to leave us all the hell alone.” (via Us Weekly) The sheer dress left Censori almost naked to the cameras, upsetting the public and inviting backlash from even West’s own fans.

McCain didn’t hold back her disdain for West and continued her post by calling him a “repugnant, vile piece of garbage.” As for Censori, the former The View talk host believes that she has fallen prey to West’s twisted games. Sparing Censori her harsh words, McCain instead called her “a victim and a hostage.” When Entertainment Weekly reached out to McCain asking why she deleted the post, a representative replied saying “She says it was an accident and she thinks he’s a vile pig.”

However, West seems to be enjoying the attention he and his wife are getting out of the stunt. The 47-year-old rapper took to his Instagram in a now-deleted post to boast about how their appearance caused his wife to become “the most googled person on this planet called Earth.” To back up his claim, West also shared screenshots of Google search trends showing a spike for “Bianca Censori Grammys.” (via Times Now News)

In another post — also swiftly deleted — West doubled down with the bold declaration, saying he and his wife “beat the Grammys.” Previously, word was around that the NSFW stunt caused the couple to get kicked out of the event; however, that has now been debunked. A source told Us Weekly that West and Censori exited “on their own accord.” “They just got in their car and left,” the statement read.

The couple again joined the event at the after-party on Beverly Hills Boulevard, where Censori donned a black thong leotard. In the footage obtained by Daily Mail, the couple can be seen indulging in PDA while Censori goes all-out with an “X-rated dance and a wild karaoke rendition of Adele’s “Rolling In The Deep.” However, a partygoer told the outlet that “it was quite sad to watch.”

“She did not look comfortable. Meanwhile, Ye does what he wants and talks to who he wants to talk to. It was quite sad to watch. Bianca appeared to look to him for approval for every move she made, to use the bathroom, to talk to so and so.”

If the source is to be believed, then McCain calling Censori a “victim” and a “hostage” does not sound too far-fetched.

