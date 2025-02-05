Best Grammy 2025 Moments: How to catch the replay for free on streaming

The 2025 Grammys took place last evening, Sunday, February 2, at the Crpyto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, and in case you missed it, I’m about to give you the rundown of everything that happened on music’s biggest night.

The ceremony, of course, celebrated the music that was released in 2024 but also made time to honor the firefighters, first responders, and everyone who lost their homes in the Pacific Palisades and Altadena fires that took place earlier this month in California. The Recording Academy teamed up with MusiCares to launch the Los Angeles Fire Relief Effort to Support Music Professionals. Trevor Noah, who hosted the award show for the fifth year in a row, read off some company names who donated during last night’s broadcast, including, Amazon Music, the Crypto.com Arena, CBS, and Mastercard.

Another incredible moment was when members of the Los Angeles Fire Department presented Beyoncé with her first-ever Album of the Year Award for Cowboy Carter. The singer was joined on stage by her 13-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy Carter to accept her award.

“I just feel very full and very honored,” Beyoncé said during her acceptance speech. “It’s been many, many years, and I just want to thank the Grammys, every songwriter, every collaborator, every producer, all of the hard work. I want to dedicate this to Ms. Martell. And I hope we just keep pushing forward. Opening doors. God bless ya’ll. Thank you so much.”

Continue reading to see other iconic moments from the 2025 Grammys.

How to watch the Grammys 2025

Streaming: In case you missed the Grammy’s last night, you can now stream it on the Paramount+ streaming app.

Best Moments From Grammys 2025

Kendrick Lamar

Rapper Kendrick Lamar swept every category that he was nominated for, taking home the Grammy’s for Song of the Year and Record of the Year for the Drake diss-track “Not Like Us.”

Taylor Swift

As a swiftie, this one was sad to see because I personally think that The Tortured Poets Department was lyrically some of her best work, but unfortunately, the “So High School” singer did not take home any awards last evening. Swift was nominated for her song “Fortnight” for Song of the Year, Record of the Year, and Best Music Video. She and Gracie Abrams were also nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for collaborating on their song “Us.”

Chappel Roan

The “Pink Pony Club” singer won her first Grammy for Best New Artist, and during her acceptance speech, she called out record labels for not providing health insurance to young artists, or paying them a livable wage.

“I told myself that if I ever won a Grammy and got to stand up here before the most powerful people in music, I would demand that labels in the industry profiting millions of dollars off of artists would offer a livable wage and health care, especially developing artists,” Chappel said during her acceptance speech.

“I got signed so young, I got signed as a minor. When I got dropped, I had zero job experience under my belt, and like most people, I had … quite a difficult time finding a job in the pandemic and [could not] afford insurance,” she added.

“It was devastating to feel so committed to my art and feel so betrayed by the system and dehumanized,” the singer continued. “If my label had prioritized it, I could have been provided care for a company I was giving everything to. Record labels need to treat their artists as valuable employees with a livable wage and health insurance and protection.”

She ended her speech by asking, “Labels, we got you, but do you got us?”

The Weeknd

The Weeknd made a return to the Grammys last night after boycotting the Recording Academy for the last three years “Because of the secret committees.” The singer told The New York Times that he would “no longer allow my label to submit my music to the Grammys.”

Then, last night, the CEO of the Recording Academy, Harvey Mason Jr., told the story of The Weeknd boycotting The Grammys just before announcing him as a surprise guest on the show.



“I remember waking up to the headlines that the Weeknd called out the Academy for a lack of transparency in our awards,” said Mason Jr. “He went so far as to announce he was boycotting the Grammys. Well, that made for some interesting reading over breakfast. But you know what? Criticism is, okay.”



“I heard him. I felt his conviction. What we all want is an organization dedicated to the well-being of all music makers, and one that reflects the entire music community for now and for future generations. So over the past few years, we’ve listened, we have acted, and we’ve changed,” he added.

The singer performed a medley of “Cry For Me” and Timeless,” which are both featured on his new album, Hurry Up Tomorrow, which was just released on Jan. 31.

