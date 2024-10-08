‘Definitely didn’t see that coming’: Will a heartbroken Kanye West now drop some decent music (for once in his life)?

It appears it may be the end of Kanye West and Bianca Censori’s marriage.

In January 2023, the world was shocked after it was revealed West had informally married Australian architect Bianca Censori, just two months after his divorce with Kim Kardashian was finalized. It was later revealed that their wedding was legal and officially binding, with the two having tied the knot on December 20, 2022.

Now, less than two years after their marriage, it appears the couple are headed for a divorce.

Are Kanye West and Bianca Censori breaking up?

On October 7, 2024, TMZ released a report that claimed West and Censori’s relationships were on the rocks and that they were likely headed for a divorce.

According to the tabloid, the two have reportedly told their inner circle that they have split up. Censori has since returned to Australia to spend time with her family following their split. West, on the other hand, reportedly plans to divorce Censori and move to Tokyo, Japan.

The last time the couple was photographed together was on September 20. At the time, the two were seen on a shopping spree date. Since then, West has been seen in public numerous times without his wife. By the end of September, he was seen alone in Tokyo.

As of this writing, the two have not officially announced their divorce. Amid the rumors, the two were reportedly seen in Tokyo on October 8.

Kanye & Bianca Censori spotted together in Tokyo today ??? pic.twitter.com/V1LvyskhTH — NFR Podcast (@nfr_podcast) October 8, 2024

Why are Kanye West and Bianca Censori breaking up?

While no exact reason was given for the split, fans have started theorizing what caused the end of their marriage.

Back in 2023, it was reported that Censori’s loved ones were expressing concern over her provocative lifestyle caused by her marriage with West. Fans are well aware that ever since the two became a public couple, Censori wore revealing and controversial outfits that often made her go viral. It is speculated that Censori’s wardrobe is forced upon her by West. The same thing happened to Kim Kardashian during her marriage with West.

