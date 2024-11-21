‘[He’s] interested in people who are loyal to him 100 percent of the time’: Bill Clinton just revealed the truth about Trump

There is one thing that has been made abduntantly clear about Donald Trump: He cares about people who pledge their loyalty to him. Even Bill Clinton is pointing this fact out now.

A government official should never be making choices based on who is and isn’t on their side or their loyalty. We’ve seen political rivals of the same party work together in cabinet positions throughout history. That’s how we keep a balance between our government. And yet, when it comes to Trump, you’re either on his side or you are done. That was made obvious during his first presidency and now he’s all about loyalty the second time around too.

Former President Bill Clinton said it best when he spoke with MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart. They were talking on the show All In when Clinton said that Trump’s supporters have no faith in the government. “He believes that his supporters have no confidence whatever in the federal government, and Lord knows he’s done everything he could to destroy that confidence.”

He went on to say that the president-elect is “interested in people who are loyal to him 100 percent of the time — no matter what the issue, no matter what the facts, no matter who gets hurt, he wants people who just say yes and then get after it.” And he’s not incorrect. Every person who was once on Trump’s side and suddenly wasn’t has said the same thing. It is devote yourself to Trump and what he thinks or you’re gone. Which is why his picks for cabinet are so frightening. These people will do and say whatever Trump wants them too.

So Clinton really is just reiterating a fact we’ve known. It isn’t about you as a person or your beliefs with Trump. It’s about loyalty to HIM.

This is not how loyalty works, Donald.

Being loyal to your friends means not turning on them or telling their secrets. It means being there when they need you and if someone hurts them, standing up for them. It does not mean total dedication to that person without question. That’s kind of what Trump expects from people. Loyalty doesn’t mean those close to you cannot question you.

It means that they will protect you and look out for you but if you’re doing something wrong, they can and should call you out. So what Trump really wants is devotion and nothing more. He wants people who think that he is a God. And that’s just unrealistic. That’s why he has such a high turnover rate for people working for him and why only the weak and pathetic are the ones making up his cabinet.

So, Clinton is right. That is what Trump wants. He wants loyalty and devotion and nothing else and it is so incredibly dangerous to know that is the way that he thinks. He doesn’t care about who is actually good at a job. Trump cares about what they think about him and that’s just a sad way of going through life and frightening for us as Americans.

