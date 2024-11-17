‘He’s behaving as if he’s a co-president’: Elon Musk is allegedly irritating Trump’s inner circle through self-importance

Since coming out as a MAGA supporter, tech billionaire Elon Musk has been practically glued to president-elect Donald Trump’s side—and according to a new report, he’s already ruffling feathers within Trump’s core group.

Elon Musk is officially the new girl in town and predictably enough, Washington elites are having none of it. I can’t wait for next season of The Real Housewives of Mar-a-Lago! The Tesla CEO-turned-Republican mega-donor has always been something of a controversial figure, to say the least, but word on the street is that he’s sparking outrage not just in online spaces, but among Trump’s inner circle on the heels of Election Day.

Elon Musk pissing off Trump’s close friends list is totally predictable, actually

According to NBC News, Musk has allegedly overstayed his welcome at Mar-a-Lago, a.k.a. Trump’s primary residence in Palm Beach, Florida. Per two anonymous sources, Musk has not only crashed on Trump’s proverbial couch since Election Day, but he’s also taking all the credit for Trump’s victory. “Bragging about America PAC and X to anyone who will listen,” one source said of Musk. “He’s trying to make President Trump feel indebted to him. And the president is indebted to no one.”

As the unidentified person so bluntly put it, “He’s behaving as if he’s a co-president and making sure everyone knows it,” which 100% makes sense knowing the type of person Musk is. A quick look at his X profile will reveal a bevy of AI-generated portraits that conveniently hide his receding hairline, on top of some absolutely unhinged tangents about the worldwide “fertility crisis” and lots of snapshots of him cozying up to Trump. It’s giving needy, disrespectfully.

Donald Trump and new First Lady Elon Musk. pic.twitter.com/gfUaYEttnQ — Protect Kamala Harris ✊ (@DisavowTrump20) November 11, 2024

The second source revealed that Musk has an “opinion on and about everything” and goes about sharing them whether Trump and his pals actually want to listen or not. “He wants to be seen as having say in everything (even if he doesn’t),” they added. Considering Musk isn’t exactly regarded for his subtlety or his political expertise, I see how his usual batch of poorly-researched internet tangents would irk even the most staunch MAGA loyalists—especially if it takes the spotlight off of their No. 1 guy.

Musk has made Trump’s campaign all about him from the start

Unsurprisingly, the Trump camp has already come out in defense of Musk. Karoline Leavitt, the official Trump-Vance transition spokeswoman, told NBC: “Elon Musk and President Trump are great friends and brilliant leaders working together to Make America Great Again. Elon Musk is a once in a generation business leader and our federal bureaucracy will certainly benefit from his ideas and efficiency.” Not exactly a rebuttal, but…

Regardless, it sure seems like the honeymoon stage is over for these star-crossed lovers. After all, Trump and Musk have been playing buddy-buddy in recent months, with the former donating staggering amounts of money to Trump’s campaign, spreading vapid misinformation on his own personal hellsite, X, and making flashy appearances at Trump’s rallies. Musk came on strong. Trump has saved Musk a seat at the proverbial table as co-leader of the newly-formed Department of Government Efficiency (which exists separate from Trump’s cabinet), sure, but the gig seems more like an I.O.U. than anything.

Trump humiliating Elon Musk: "He likes this place. I can’t get him out of here!…I'm asking him 'what do you do best?' and we were not able to figure it out."



This is going to be the best divorce. pic.twitter.com/Eg4zwwJR81 — Anonymous (@YourAnonCentral) November 15, 2024

Ultimately, Musk’s whole me, me, me! schtick is probably getting old now that November 5 has came and went—and let’s be real, Trump is already the egomaniacal pro. Sorry, Elon, but like the high school quarterback after prom night, I probablyyy wouldn’t expect Trump to call you back in the morning. This town just ain’t big enough for the two of you.

