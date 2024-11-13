‘I wonder what furry art was used to train the AI’: Elon Musk’s DOGE logo is being destroyed online

Elon Musk is yet again up to his nonsense. This time, making AI art with his title under the new Donald Trump administration. God, I hate that we might have Musk in charge of literally anything. He can’t even properly run Twitter.

Musk is going to be appointed one of the heads of the Department of Government Efficiency along with Vivek Ramaswamy. The acronym spells out DOGE. You know, a cute name many of us give to our beloved four legged pets. AKA dogs. It is a meme. The Doge meme has a dog giving a side eye which means now Elon Musk is going to be incredible annoying about this.

Not because he has power. He’s rich, white, and lacks any semblance of living in reality. He was already annoying. But because he’s someone who LOVES to kill a meme because he doesn’t know what is actually cool or fun. So he took to X, formerly known as Twitter prior to him buying it and running the app into the ground, and posted an image of his new government title. With a dog painting. And many think it is AI.

When you ask AI to make you art, it kills the environment. AI also steals from things that already exist. So the idea that Musk asked AI to make this has made many online wonder what exactly the AI pulled from.

As one brilliant user pointed out, this image may very well exist because the AI looked at furry art to understand how to paint a dog. Or that’s at leas what I am going to believe happened because I think that is absolutely hilarious.

I wonder what furry art was used to train the AI that made Elon’s “DOGE” logo. pic.twitter.com/IYlGnXMbCu — Fox Leotie ? |-/ ♿️ ? (@WCFreckles) November 13, 2024

Elon Musk is the definition of cringe

We love to use the word “cringe” in 2024 and really it should just be defined using an image of Elon Musk. The once believed to be “genius” has slowly just revealed his true self: A creep who probably would be in his mom’s basement if he didn’t make a car that has a ton of issues with it. Sorry to the Tesla/Cybertruck community. Those cars are the worst.

But making art about your job title is weird to begin with. When I was hired, I didn’t make someone draw me with the Mary Sue logo. But hey, if you are one of the most hated men in the country, I guess do what makes you happy. I do hope that the weird logo was made using furry art because that would just be the icing on the cake.

It really does show how these men are viewing Trump’s presidency. It is all about their friend being the “popular kid” and getting to be cool at school. Except none of them are actually popular or cool. The entire group of Trump and his lackies feels like those kids who were weird in high school and are still weird and lonely.

So, I hope that Musk and Ramaswamy get matching “DOGE” tattoos of this horrible logo so they never forget how absolutely cringe they all are.

