The Strongest Uchiha Clan Members in ‘Naruto,’ Ranked

Do YOU have what it takes to be the Hidden Leaf Village’s top Uchiha?

What do the other Uchiha in Naruto have that you don’t have? Talent? Charisma? One of the most powerful ninja bloodlines in existence? Brooding good looks? Pshaw! You could have that! Just dye your hair black, get some red contact lenses, and look sad all the time. BOOM. You’re an Uchiha now!

Or are you?

See, the problem is that the Uchiha are a REALLY powerful ninja clan. Half of them are on this list of the most powerful Naruto characters, and the OTHER half are so pissed off that they’re not on this list that they might be itching to put a kunai in your cornflakes if you know what I mean. And by “cornflakes” I mean “eye sockets.” So listen, it might not be the best decision to screw around with the Uchiha Clan. That’s like literally half the plot of Naruto. Somebody messed with the Uchihas and now it spells trouble for everyone.

But when the ramen hits the fan, these are the seven Uchiha clan members that you REALLY don’t want to encounter in a dark alley.

7. Shisui Uchiha

(Viz Media)

We’re starting this list strong with an Uchiha who gave credence to the phrase “the candle that burns twice as bright burns half as long”. Shisui Uchiha was a generation defining ninja who was taken from the world at a very young age. I’m not even sure if he ever got his first kiss! Shisui Uchiha was known as “Shisui of the Body Flicker” because he was REALLY GOOD at using the Body Flicker Technique. He had also awakened the Mangekyou Sharingan, making him one of powerful members of his clan. He was able to join the elite Anbu Black Ops, the leader of which regarded him at the finest Uchiha of his time. The only reason he’s not higher is that he died young, making his true potential a mystery.

6. Shin Uchiha

(Viz Media)

Shin Uchiha takes home the award for “Weirdest Looking Uchiha,” but this competition isn’t based on looks, now, is it? Shin is not an Uchiha by birth, but rather he was CREATED to be an Uchiha by the dastardly experiments of Orochimaru. He was given several Sharingan eyes, and was also able to awaken the Mangekyo Sharingan quickly. He managed to give both Sasuke Uchiha and Naruto Uzumaki (two of the series greatest ninjas) a run for their money during the events of Boruto. Though he was ultimately defeated, he solidified his place as one of the greatest Uchiha ever to ‘chiha the Earth.

5. Izuna Uchiha

(Viz Media)

Izuna Uchiha was the little brother of any even more powerful Uchiha on this list: Madara. Throughout their training, Izuna and Madara were regular sparring partners, and Izuna was able to match Madara in virtually every aspect of ninja ability. He was also one of the first Uchiha EVER to awaken the Mangekyo Sharingan (along with his older brother), and was able to use this ability to go toe to toe with Tobirama Senju in countless battles. Who was Tobirama Senju? Only one of the TOP THREE HOKAGE IN EXISTENCE. Anybody who can mess around with a Hokage is not someone you want messing around with you.

4. Itachi Uchiha

(Viz Media)

Oh boy, we’re getting into the big guns now. Itachi Uchiha is arguably the most gifted ninja EVER TO LIVE with regards to natural talent. This guy was practically BORN with a kunai in his hand, and took to the murdery arts like a fish to water. He mastered the Sharingan before the age of 10, and was the youngest member of the Anbu Black Ops EVER. Itachi could also use the Tsukuyomi technique, which allowed him to trap someone in an infinite illusory world of pain and torture just by making EYE CONTACT with them. You don’t even want to LOOK at this guy. Unless, of course, 100 years of torture is your kink. Which, if it is, no shame. Good for you, you freaky lil bitch.

3. Obito Uchiha

(Viz Media)

Obito puts the “o” in “oh no.” This dude was a MENACE. For like HALF THE SERIES. He’s also a bit of a special case. Unlike Itachi and half the other ninja on this list, Obito wasn’t born a genius. In fact, he was a bit of a late bloomer. But that didn’t stop him from being a total Murderboss Killguy. His Mangekyo Sharingan ability allowed him to use a technique called Kamui, which basically allows the user to WARP SPACETIME. He could teleport himself and anyone he touched into a LITERAL PARALLEL DIMENSION. And to make matters worse, he even became the proud Jinchuriki of the legendary 10 Tails during the Fourth Great Ninja War. What’s the 10 Tails? Imagine the Nine Tailed Fox, but worse—way worse.

2. Madara Uchiha

(Viz Media)

So far, this list has featured ninja who defined their generation. But Madara Uchiha is so powerful that he defined MULTIPLE GENERATIONS. He is the TOUCHSTONE for what it means to be a powerful ninja. He is one of the most powerful ninja IN HISTORY. He was the only ninja in existence capable of rivaling Harashima Senju (one of the most powerful Hokage ever) in his prime. Eventually, Madara was able to awaken the Rinnegan, a dojutsu that granted him near-GODLIKE power. With his newfound abilities, he was able to SURPASS his rival Harashima and even became the Jinchuriki of the mighty 10 Tails for a time. God, 10 Tails sure loves those Uchiha boys.

1. Sasuke Uchiha

(Viz Media)

Surprise, surprise. The rival of the most powerful ninja who ever lived, Naruto Uzumaki, just happens to be the most powerful Uchiha to ever ‘chiha his way around town. Sasuke was able to master the Sharingan at a young age, and even though he lacked his older brother Itachi’s natural talent, he eventually surpassed his brother and became obscenely powerful. He awakened the Mangekyo Sharingan after his brother’s death, and also received the Rinnegan in his left eye. This dude was able to go toe to toe with MADARA for crying out loud, and is arguably as strong as Naruto Uzumaki himself.

Listen, if you wanna go around fighting Uchihas to prove that you’re the strongest, that’s on you. But please, for the love of GOD, leave Sasuke out of it. His true power comes from being a favorite of both the fandom and the literal author of the series. And that’s a power you cannot hope to rival.

(featured image: Viz Media)

