Everything Coming to Max in February 2024

The best thing about the start of a new month is the fresh torrent of entertainment coming our way! February can be such a dreary month in colder climates, so the idea of curling up with a good movie or series is ultra-appealing. Luckily, Max has us covered this month with tons of new programming for our slothful viewing pleasure.

Max’s February 2024 line up promises to delight us with old favorites and draw us in with new obsessions. The award-winning series Curb Your Enthusiasm returns for its 12th and final season, forcing us to finally say goodbye to this largely improvisational glimpse into the perpetually-irked mind of Larry David. We go back to Japan for the second season of the Michael Mann police series Tokyo Vice, and celebrity chef, author, and popular TV personality Carla Hall takes viewers on a tasting tour of the world with her new show, Chasing Flavor.

This month, A24 will debut its first ever musical, Dicks: The Musical on Max. Based on an off-Broadway play written by and starring Josh Sharp and Aaron Jackson, the film is an awesomely silly R-rated romp about two grown men who discover they’re identical twins and attempt to get their divorced parents back together. Megan Thee Stallion, Nathan, Lane, Megan Mullally, and Bowen Yang (as God!) also star.

Finally, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver returns for its 11th season, and the modern reboot of the 2002 Canadian series Clone High is back for a sophomore season. There are also classic movies hitting Max, including Citizen Kane, A Clockwork Orange, and multiple Academy Award (including Best Picture) winner Up in the Air. Below you’ll find the full list of what’s hitting Max in February. Our recommendations are in bold.

February 1

Bad Education (2004)

Batman vs. Robin (2015)

Batman: Bad Blood (2016)

The Bling Ring (2013)

Brooklyn (2015)

Chasing Flavor (Max Original)

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (1968)

Citizen Kane (1941)

A Clockwork Orange (1971)

Clone High, Season 2 (Max Original)

Dying of the Light (2014)

Everest (2015)

The Family (2013)

Friday the 13th (2009)

Full Metal Jacket (1987)

A Ghost Story (2017)

Godzilla (1998)

Godzilla 2000 (1999)

Gorky Park (1983)

The Lego Movie (2014)

Leviathan (1989)

Life as We Know It (2010)

Menashe (2017)

Midsommar (2019)

Miss Sharon Jones! (2016)

Mona Lisa Smile (2003)

Music From Another Room (1998)

My Sister’s Keeper (2009)

The Notebook (2004)

Only The Strong (1993)

The Peanuts Movie (2015)

Rolling Along: Bill Bradley (2024)

Save Yourselves! (2020)

Se7en (1995)

Sex and the City (Movie) (2008)

Shorts (2009)

Son of Batman (2014)

Steve Jobs: The Man in the Machine (2015)

Stone (2010)

The Trust (2016)

Tyler Perry’s Meet The Browns (2008)

Tyler Perry’s The Family That Preys (2008)

Up in the Air (2009)

The Visit (2015)

Wedding Crashers (2005)

February 2

Care Bears: The Quest for the Rainbow Stone

Dicks: The Musical (2023) (A24)

Serving the Hamptons, Season 2

February 3

Puppy Bowl Presents: 20 Years of Puppies (Animal Planet)

The Redemption Project (8pm ET/PT on CNN Max)

February 4

Curb Your Enthusiasm, Season 12 (HBO Original)

The Redemption Project (8pm ET/PT on CNN Max)

February 5

Homestead Rescue, Season 11 (Discovery Channel)

February 6

The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper: Miracle on the Hudson (CNN Original)

February 7

The Deep Three

Tournament of Champions: The Qualifiers (Food Network)

February 8

They Called Him Mostly Harmless (Max Original)

Tokyo Vice, Season 2 (Max Original)

February 10

The Accidental Influencer (Max Original)

Artfully Designed, Season 2 (Magnolia Network)

Race for the White House (8pm ET/PT on CNN Max)

February 11

Ninja Kamui (Adult Swim)

Puppy Bowl XX Pregame Show (Animal Planet)

Puppy Bowl XX (Animal Planet)

Watergate: Blueprint for a Scandal (8pm ET/PT on CNN Max)

February 12

Lil Jon Wants to Do What?, Season 2B (HGTV)

February 13

Trial by Fire (2018)

February 14

Big Little Brawlers (Discovery Channel)

February 15

Bea’s Block (Max Original)

Bleed For This (2016)

The Truth About Jim (Max Original)

February 16

Underdogs United, Season 1

February 17

Outback Opal Hunters, Season 7 (Discovery Channel)

February 18

Evil Lives Here, Season 8B (ID)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, Season 11 (HBO Original)

Naked and Afraid, Season 17 (Discovery Channel)

Tournament of Champions, Season 5 (Food Network)

February 20

Little People Big World, Season 16 (TLC)

Renovation Aloha (HGTV)

February 22

Jellystone, Season 3A (Max Original)

San Andreas (2015)

February 23

Machete Kills (2014)

February 26

The Man Who Played with Fire (2018)

February 27

God Save Texas: Hometown Prison (HBO Original)

God Save Texas: The Price of Oil (HBO Original)

God Save Texas: La Frontera (HBO Original)

The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper: Yachts and the Super Rich (CNN Original)

February 29

Murder Under the Friday Night Lights, Season 3 (ID)

Vlad & Niki, Season 2D

There really is something for everyone premiering on Max this month. Happy viewing!

