Here’s When New ‘One Piece’ Episodes Hit Crunchyroll

I need a straight answer from you, One Piece. When do your new episodes hit Crunchyroll? WHEN?!

I’ve given our relationship 24 years. 24 YEARS. Over 1,000 episodes. You have been on your quest to find the One Piece since 1999 and I have been standing right beside you this whole time. Did I complain during the filler arcs? No. I bore them all patiently, because I believe in us, One Piece. I really do. One Piece, you’re my forever girl. I need you. More than food, water, or air. But if our relationship is gonna work, I need some consistency from you. I’m sick of guessing when you’re going to drop an episode next. I’m sick of waiting around never knowing if I’m going to hear from you this week or if you’re going on another “hiatus.”

One Piece, I will wait for you … on Crunchyroll. When will you return?

Imagine me standing on the dock waving my handkerchief in the wind, hoping that I someday see your ship on the horizon. Morning, noon, and night. Through winter and summer. Sunshine and rain. And while my visits for you are few and far between, I know I can count on the good people of Crunchyroll to tell me when next I will see you on my horizon. This is when they told me to expect you:

Eastern Time (EST) – 9PM on Saturday

Pacific Time (PST) – 6PM on Saturday

UK Time (GMT+1) – 2AM on Sunday

European Time (GMT+2) – 3AM on Sunday

India Time (GMT+5:30) – 7:30AM on Sunday

Philippine Time (GMT+8) – 10AM on Sunday

Australia Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT) – 1PM on Sunday

I’ll be there at 9PM this Saturday. See you again soon, my love.

