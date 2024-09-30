Hate/love ‘Emily in Paris’? Here are ten more shows you might love, hate, or both at once!

Emily in Paris, we love to hate it. Seriously, people hate-watch this show with a passion because we secretly love it. The drama, the fashion, the location, it’s the Parisienne fantasy we all wish we lived. It isn’t the only show if its kind though.

Created by the Darren Starr, the American writer, producer, and director behind some of the greatest television shows such as 90210 and Sex and the City, Emily in Paris has been transporting us out of the States and to the chic streets of Paris (sans the constant political riots) since 2020. The show follows American marketer Emily as she moves to Paris and attempts to embrace her new life, without speaking any French… how American.

The show follows in the footsteps of Starr’s earlier works, focusing on luxury and romance, with Emily’s love life changing almost as much as her wardrobe. Despite the constant criticism aimed at the show for its lack of realism – in reality, Emily is either a trust fund baby or in a massive amount of debt because her salary and her wardrobe do not match up – it has become a hit for Netflix. We love when a new season drops so we can catch up with everything, see what decisions are made, listen to Sylvie’s wonderful views on life, and decide whether we love or hate Emily’s outfit du jour.

With season four now over, we have a while to wait for season five (and to see if the move to Italy is a permanent love affair or just a fling) so here are some shows you will love in the meantime.

Sex and the City

(HBO)

We cannot go anywhere with this list without addressing the most direct comparison, Sex and the City. Also created by Starr, the two shows have a lot in common, focusing on a main character, in this case, Emily is the show, Carrie, with strong supporting characters whose lives we also follow closely. Both shows also make a lot out of their location, with Carrie et al living out their lives in the glitz and glam of New York city in the late 90s early 00s. The shows have a lot in common, with Emily in Paris even being dubbed as the new Sex and the City, though, for many, the original is the true queen of our screens.

The Mindy Project

(Fox)

Also set in New York, we have The Mindy Project created by and starring Mindy Kaling. Kaling plays Dr. Mindy Lahiri, an obstetrician/gynecologist who works hard and plays just as hard. The show has biting comedy throughout as Mindy tries to find her knight in shining armour in New York whilst also dealing with her rather odd ensemble of colleagues. Like Emily, Mindy balances her work life and her dating life, and what both mean to her.

Partner Track

(Netflix)

I feel slightly bad for adding this, because it was so rudely cancelled after one season, but still worth a watch. This legal drama focuses on the cut throat world of corporate law, following Ingrid Yun as she works her arse off to make partner at her firm. While the show does introduce a romantic interest for Ingrid, the crux of the drama instead comes from Ingrid trying to climb the ladder as an Asian woman in a industry that is filled with white male elitists. Ingrid, along with other POC characters, have their moral compass tested as they try to strive forward.

The Bold Type

(Freeform)

Inspired by the career of former editor-in-chief of Cosmopolitan magazine Joanna Coles, The Bold Type follows the lives of three millennial employees of a fictional magazine, Scarlet, in New York. These three friends, Jane, Kat, and Sutton, undergo the trials and tribulations that accompany their lives in New York, whether it be in relationships, at work, or with one another.

XO, Kitty

(Netflix)

Though perhaps aimed at a slightly younger audience, there are many of the same tropes in XO, Kitty that are enjoyed in Emily in Paris. A series spin-off to the popular To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before trilogy, it focuses on Kitty Young as she moves to South Korea to study at the Korean Independent School of Seoul (KISS) as well as be near her boyfriend. Much like Emily, Kitty has a lot of adjusting to do, not just to the culture but also in her romantic life as living in Korea expands her horizons more than she could have ever imagined.

Younger

(FX)

Another Starr show, Younger is once again focusing on women going out there and smashing it, the twist it’s a woman in her 40s. Liza Miller was once a name in publishing, but trying to return to the field after a long break proves difficult as companies want young, fresh talent, after being mistaken for a 20 something by a local tattoo artist, Liza decides to fake her age, landing her a job at Empirical Press. Now she must keep her secret, not only from her colleagues but from that very handsome tattoo artist that sparked the idea in the first place.

Ted Lasso

(Apple TV+)

It may seem a bit left field, but Ted Lasso does have certain similarities. Just like Emily, Ted is an American out of water, landing a job as a football coach in Richmond in London. His overly positive attitude (again much like Emily) is at odds with the British way of doing things, but their is method in his cheeriness. Where Ted Lasso gets things so right is that it does a much better job of representing the culture of the UK and the people there whilst also going hard on topics like mental health, bringing the emotional depth that Emily in Paris lacks.

Call My Agent!

(France Télévisions)

If Paris and the inner workings of French companies is what you love about Emily in Paris then you should try out Call My Agent! This French comedy drama is set in a talent agency that represents some of the best talent in the country (with real French celebrities playing themselves). Though many of the episodes are played for comedy, you are going to get a much better idea of what working in Paris is like than you would Emily in Paris. It also happens to star out favorite marketing mogul with Sylvie’s actress, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu in a recurring role from seasons one through three.

The Sex Lives of College Girls

(HBO)

Another series created by Kaling, The Sex Lives of College Girls is a comedy drama based in the fictional Essex College in Vermont. The show follows four female college freshmen as they start to discover more about their sexuality and adulthood whilst navigating the highs and lows of college. The sexcapades in this show are insane, with the girls making multiple mistakes as they try to learn how to have healthy relationships not just with romantic partners but with each other.

The Carrie Diaries

(The CW)

We will end how we started this list, back with Carrie, though this time its her younger self as she moves to the Big Apple. Here we meet a young Carrie Bradshaw, still studying at high school whilst heading into the city for an internship. Young Carrie juggles her newfound responsibilities and love of the city with her old life, and finds it tricky to keep all the balls in the air. The series was cancelled after 2 seasons but was fun whilst it lasted and also introduced us to Austin Butler as Carrie’s love interest.

What do you think of this list? Will you give any of these shows a go whilst waiting for the fifth season?

