You might have seen Sylvie from ‘Emily In Paris’ in another popular Netflix drama

After Bridgerton ruled Netflix’s TV series ratings in May and June, it’s Emily in Paris’ time to shine in what has been year of some massive releases from the streaming service.

The show starring Lily Collins as the protagonist Emily Cooper has no shortage of colorful characters, ranging from the lead’s prospective romantic interests to her close confidants. One of the characters that fans find repulsive at times is Sylvie Grateau, Emily’s grumpy former boss who gives her a tough time during their time together at Savoir’s Paris location.

Sylvie is played by Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, a French actress who has appeared in over 50 titles in her career. While she is mostly known to English-speaking audiences for her role as Sylvie in Darren Star’s show, she has starred in some standout European films, including the 1985 comedy Three Men and a Cradle (which was remade in the U.S. soon after, as Three Men and a Baby), which earned her a César Award for Most Promising Actress nomination.

Leroy-Beaulieu is popular French actor Phillipe Leroy’s daughter, who himself was a part of more than 150 movies, primarily French and Italian. Leroy-Beaulieu’s recent credits include playing the titular character in the crime-comedy series Agathe Koltès, which ran on public service broadcaster RTBF from 2016 to 2019. Fans of the Netflix royal drama The Crown will remember her as Monique Ritz, the widow of Charles Ritz.

In the first part of the fourth season of Emily in Paris, the writers have continued to peel the many layers of Leroy-Beaulieu’s character, which has won over audiences as the show has progressed. In the current events of the show, Sylvie is shown to steer her namesake marketing agency, Agence Grateau, in the right direction while dealing with Louis de Leon (Pierre Deny), the CEO of the fictional luxury brand JVMA and her former boss.

Emily in Paris season 4 part 1 is currently streaming on Netflix, with its second half set to arrive on September 12, 2024.

