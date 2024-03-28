What’s Happening With ‘XO, Kitty’ Season 2?

The spinoff to To All The Boys I Loved Before took us to Korea, as the youngest sibling of the Song Covey family sets off on her own journey of self-discovery and love. In season 1, Kitty followed her heart and headed for The Korean Independent School of Seoul, or KISS, but will she return in season 2?

XO, Kitty stars Anna Cathcart as the titular character who we had come to know as the somewhat mischievous if well-meaning, younger sister of Lara Jean. It’s only through her meddling in the original Netflix trilogy that anything even happens to her older sister, who may have just been content to while away the days dreaming of her crushes rather than taking any action. Well, Kitty is all action, though she may want to fine-tune the balance between acting and thinking first.

The show blends American sitcom romance with Korean-style romantic drama tropes, with comedy, drama, and the occasional over-the-top slow-mo falling into someone’s arms.

Is season 2 still happening?

Season 1 of XO, Kitty did well on Netflix, pulling in 72.1 million hours of viewing within its first week on the platform and ranking in the Top 10 List for 90 countries. A second season was greenlit, but news has been scarce since, with Netflix staying more tight-lipped than Director Ji-na Lim over the birth of her first child.

Filming is reported to take place between April and June of 2024 in and around Seoul, but no release date has been given, with many suggesting that the second season won’t air until 2025. The delay came down to the Hollywood labor strikes, which pushed a lot of programs back, though for those centered on younger actors who are aging rapidly, this has been more of an issue.

Three new characters are said to be added to the mix including another American Korean student, Sophie who has arrived from Ohio, a talent scout named Mr. Choi who is sponsoring a new arts program at KISS, and a star athlete named Young.

What’s next for Kitty?

At the end of season one, Kitty realizes that love is not as simple as she first thought. Speaking to Tudum, Cathcart says of her character, “By the end she’s like, ‘I literally have no idea about anything. I am figuring it out.’ There are so many new people now that are a possibility. To see her world expand is a huge, huge difference and will be a really fun thing to follow.”

Kitty has been expelled from KISS due to having been living in a boys’ dorm (though this appears set to be repealed) and has left Dae after discovering she has feelings for Yuri (yes to main character LGBTQ+ representation in a classic Netflix teen rom-com!). On top of that, Min Ho boards the plane with her and confesses his feelings, leaving Kitty utterly dumbstruck.

In a recent interview with US Weekly, Cathart added, “I’ve definitely brought up a few times — even just in conversation with writers—and with different people on the show about where this could go. I think Kitty doesn’t always need to be with [a] person either. I think Kitty’s story is kind of a love letter to the world.”

We hope that Kitty can spend the next season figuring out her feelings and what she truly wants for herself, whilst perhaps focusing a little more on her studies than last year! Other dramas from the show are bound to continue and we would love to see what happens between Director Ji-na Lim and Professor Daniel Lee now that they both know about their child.

Though there is no solid release date set yet, we can sit and wait for it to come, perhaps a rewatch of the first season is in order, or even a rewatch of the To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before franchise?

(featured image: Netflix)

