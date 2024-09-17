Is ‘Emily in Paris’ going to need a new title when it returns?

Emily in Paris has had many in a chokehold since it landed on Netflix. The series has showcased naive American Emily’s fabulous life in Paris since 2020, but now another famous European city wants its turn in the spotlight. So … will it still be Emily in Paris?

Within a week of season 4 part 2 airing, the show has already received the thumbs up for a fifth season. The final season saw Emily head off on a Roman holiday to spend time with her new romance, Italian Stallion Marcello. Work and pleasure got mixed up once again, and what was meant to be a short trip wound up becoming an entire move, with Emily finding herself as the head of Agence Grateau’s new Rome office. All her stuff will be shipped from Paris to her new, stunning apartment in Rome where we left her, ready to change her Instagram handle, though we didn’t see this follow through.

What has been posted on Instagram IRL is Lily Collin’s announcement of the fifth season.

Does this mean we are leaving Paris?

Not exactly. Though it appears that Rome will be featured a lot more heavily, Paris is still going to be there. Show creator David Star told Tudum that this move doesn’t necessarily mean that we have said bye-bye to the beautiful Paris. “Emily’s going to have a presence in Rome,” says Star. “It doesn’t mean she’s not going to be in Paris, but she’s going to have a presence in Rome.”

According to Star, the decision behind this monumental shift was to “stay ahead of the audience and take them to unexpected places,” adding that “the show has the ability to have a bigger footprint.” Now we have two European cities we can wistfully think about, despite the fact we are well aware that Emily in Paris sells us the fantasy, not the reality. If it were more realistic, Emily would have been witness to at least a few city-wide protests in the French capital.

From Rome, with love

One of the biggest driving factors of this move, and the reason it happened in the first place, was Emily’s relationship with Marcello. After ending things with Gabriel, Emily met and was wooed by the Italian, who invited her to spend the weekend in Rome with him. Now, Emily is involved in his family business, and it looks as if she will remain involved with him. Collins also spoke with Tudum about the romance between her and Marcello, saying she is excited to see what happens between the two of them.

“Marcello is a whole other adventure that we want for Emily because we ultimately want Emily to be able to have a better work/life balance. We want to have Emily be able to smile without condition. We want to see her beyond her vacay mode. And he comes at that perfect time.”

Star also added that the relationship would continue into the fifth season, saying, “I feel like they have a real spark and a real connection and a real romantic connection. A lot of that’s going to continue to play out next season.” Much like Paris, Gabriel is also not done with Emily, as we see him realize that he still wants to fight for her. Will Rome prevail, or will Paris always have her heart? We will find out when season five comes out.

