Who Exactly is Ted Lasso? Here’s What to Know Before Season 3

Maybe you’ve been itching for more Ted Lasso ever since season 2 aired in 2021. Or maybe you’re planning to dive straight into season 3 when it premieres on March 15! If you’re wondering what the deal is with everyone’s favorite mustachioed football coach, look no further. Here’s everything you need to know about Ted Lasso.

Who is Ted Lasso?

Ted Lasso, played by Jason Sudeikis (Saturday Night Live, 30 Rock) is an American college football coach who’s hired to manage a British soccer team, Richmond United. Does he know anything at all about soccer? No. Do Richmond fans like him or support his efforts? No. Does his team at least take him seriously as a professional? Also no. What a hilarious setup for a comedy series!

It turns out this situation isn’t just a mixup, though. Early in season 1, we learn that Rebecca Welton (Hannah Waddingham), the team’s owner, hired Ted precisely because he’s so clueless. Her ex-husband loves the team, and she wants to run it into the ground in order to get back at him.

However, over the course of the first two seasons, Ted manages to turn things around. He gets the team, and even some of the fans, on his side. Despite not knowing much about soccer rules or strategy, he gets the team to play better by strengthening their sense of camaraderie. He and Rebecca become fast friends. By the end of season 2, he’s still alarmingly ignorant about soccer, but he proves to be a beloved coach, mentor, and friend.

Why does everyone love Ted Lasso so much?

Right from the start, Ted demonstrates to the Richmond crowd why his previous team loved him so much: he’s an endless fountain of kindness, empathy, and optimism. He brings biscuits to Rebecca every morning. He delights in bad puns. He guides the team with a gentle but firm hand. He looks out for Nate (Nick Mohammed), the equipment manager-turned-coach who gets bullied by the players. Ted is someone you can always count on for support.

But underneath that kindness, there’s emotional pain that gives Ted’s character depth. In season 2, we learn that Ted’s father died by suicide. Ted suffers from debilitating panic attacks, which leads to Nate betraying him by leaking his mental health struggles to the press. Throughout season 1, Ted wrestles with the pain of going through a divorce and living an ocean away from his young son.

Where did the Ted Lasso character come from?

Ted Lasso originally appeared in a series of shorts promoting NBC sports. The shorts have the same premise as the series: Ted is an American football coach hired to run a British soccer team. The shorts just focus on Ted’s cluelessness, though, depicting him as more abrasive and arrogant than the kindhearted version who eventually made it to Apple TV+.

Ready for more Ted? Ted Lasso season 3 premieres on March 15 on Apple TV+.

(featured image: Apple TV+)

