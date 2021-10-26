So Chris Evans Is Attacking Us Emotionally With Piano Videos

There’s just something about a very attractive man playing a piano that breaks the internet. Case in point: Chris Evans and his new trend of posting Instagram stories of himself practicing piano and the subsequent aftermath. On Evans’ Instagram account, he now has a saved section for all his piano stories, which just show him practicing whatever song he wants in a wide variety of hats, sweaters, smedium shirts, and staring directly into the camera because apparently, Chris Evans wants us all dead.

This is coming up specifically today, after we’ve been suffering for the last few weeks, because Evans posted a rainy day video of himself playing, but let’s take a look at some of his previous videos that were making waves for fans.

Chris Evans playing piano on his Instagram story: “I 💙Sundays” pic.twitter.com/gBZqlxUKLk — Chris Evans Updates (@updatevans) September 19, 2021

Chris Evans practicing piano via IG story and the appearance of a new tattoo: “Purple rain on a sunny day” 🎼 pic.twitter.com/FMHqnIHQvS — Chris Evans Updates (@updatevans) October 8, 2021

Chris Evans practicing piano on a rainy day ☁️🎹 pic.twitter.com/5A72fpIZKd — Chris Evans Updates (@updatevans) October 26, 2021

Twitter, obviously, has been eating them up. Do I think that Chris Evans knows what he is doing with these videos? Absolutely. There is no way you can tell me that he’s just casually posting these videos thinking that everyone is watching them and going “nice” and moving on with their day. Christopher, please. You know what you’re doing and you most definitely are targeting us fans.

But we’ve all promptly lost all sense of the day whenever a new Evans video posts. For me, I fully broke when he posted his “Purple Rain” video, and I don’t think that I’ve fully recovered yet. Others on Twitter have made gifs, edits, and yelled about Evans playing (but in a good way).

I JUST STARTED MY WORK DAY. CHRIS EVANS IT IS TOO EARLY FOR YOUR PIANO TINKERING. — jen 🎃 believes in believe (@jenofithilien) October 26, 2021

giant teddy bear playing a piano is chris evans in a nutshell pic.twitter.com/Mhsv3WMm1Q — comfort for chris stans (@safeforchris) October 26, 2021

why is chris evans so perfect pic.twitter.com/QiWtbj2A2p — abi (@capchrisevans) October 26, 2021

another chris evans playing piano everyone cheers pic.twitter.com/wTrPIBma3G — ًharry (@evanswifty) October 26, 2021

chris evans making me cry and smile EVERYDAY at once pic.twitter.com/Kr2pwEoc4t — nyx (@cevansdumptruck) October 26, 2021

Rainy Days are perfect with Chris Evans. pic.twitter.com/BdUSKSxo6D — Chris Evans USA 💙🌙Fans (@ChrisEvans_USA) October 26, 2021

Would I love to spend a day just playing piano with Chris Evans? Yes, of course. This is what my 20+ years of piano playing has been leading towards. Chris, we don’t want you to stop playing piano or stop posting the videos, but maybe start posting a warning story first so we know that our entire day is about to be derailed by whatever song you decided to practice today. Thanks.

(image: Chris Evans’ Instagram)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]