Good Omens season 1 was one of the sweetest apocalyptic romances ever to grace our TV screens, and now our favorite angel and demon are almost back in season 2! Prime Video has finally announced the release date for Good Omens season 2, and we couldn’t be happier.

Here’s everything we know about the quickly approaching new season!

Good Omens season 2 plot: what is Good Omens season 2 about?

In season 1, the angel Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) and the demon Crowley (David Tennant) develop a millennia-long friendship that writer Neil Gaiman described as having “the beats of a romance.” However, when the apocalypse approaches, Aziraphale and Crowley admit that they love their lives on Earth too much to let it all go up in flames. They race against time, outwitting the forces of Heaven and Hell, to find the Antichrist so that they can stop the apocalypse from happening.

Good Omens season 1 adapted the beloved novel by Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett. However, with the events of the novel over, season 2 will venture into new territory.

Luckily, Gaiman and Pratchett plotted a sequel before Pratchett died, so there was already some material to work with when Gaiman and co-writer John Finnemore set about adapting the story for Prime Video. At New York Comic-Con last fall, Gaiman said that season 2 will be a “kind of quiet and gentle and romantic” continuation of Aziraphale and Crowley’s story. It looks like season 2, like season 1, will jump around in history, with a 1941 storyline and an appearance by William Shakespeare.

Good Omens season 2 cast: who’s in Good Omens season 2?

Obviously, Michael Sheen will return as the tightly-wound and gentle-natured angel Aziraphale. Likewise, David Tennant will reprise his role as Crowley, the demon who seems brash and arrogant on the outside, but has a soft spot for Aziraphale.

Other confirmed returning cast members include Jon Hamm as the Archangel Gabriel, Doon Mackichan as the Archangel Michael, Gloria Obianyo as the Archangel Uriel, and Derek Jacobi as the Voice of God. The 1941 storyline will feature Niamh Walsh as Greta Kleinschmidt, and Mark Gatiss and Steve Pemberton as the booksellers Mr. Harmony and Mr. Glozier. Reece Shearsmith will play William Shakespeare.

Season 2 will also introduce several new characters. Quelin Sepulveda will play the naive and bumbling angel Muriel, who’s sent from Heaven to check up on Aziraphale, while Liz Carr will play the angel Saraquael. Maggie Service plays a record store owner named Maggie, and Nina Sosanya plays a coffee shop owner named Nina. Maggie and Nina’s businesses are in the same neighborhood as Aziraphale’s bookstore.

Miranda Richardson plays a demon named Shax, who takes over Crowley’s old job, while Shelley Conn plays a new version of the demon Beelzebub. Interestingly, David Tennant’s son, Ty Tennant, and father-in-law Peter Davison will play characters named Ennon and Alistair.

Finally, other cast members include Siân Phillips, Tim Downie, Pete Firman, Andi Osho, and Alex Norton.

Good Omens season 2 release date: when does Good Omens season 2 come out?

Hold onto your flaming swords—Good Omens season 2 will hit Prime Video on July 28, 2023.

(featured image: Prime Video)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]