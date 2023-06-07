The ‘Good Omens’ Season 2 Trailer Is All About Aziraphale’s Need for Crowley

Good Omens was a fan favorite story from Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman that finally got its live-action adaptation on Amazon Prime Video in 2019, and audiences fell in love with Crowley (David Tennant) and Aziraphale (Michael Sheen). The demon and angel who were, well, seemingly in love with each other captivated us, and as we watched them exist throughout all of time together, we just wanted them to constantly stop the end of the world.

Now, things are bit different in season 2 of the hit series. With the cast returning, it seems as if both Crowley and Aziraphale have to try to keep the archangel Gabriel (Jon Hamm) safe. And they have to be together to make sure things don’t go awry, which is honestly my dream for both Crowley and Aziraphale. Let them just be in love and take on the wars of Heaven and Hell together.

The synopsis for season 2 is as follows: “Good Omens 2 explores storylines that go beyond the original source material to illuminate the ineffable friendship between Aziraphale (Michael Sheen), a fussy angel and rare-book dealer, and the fast-living demon Crowley (David Tennant). Having been on Earth since The Beginning, and with the Apocalypse thwarted, the duo are getting back to easy living amongst mortals in London’s Soho. That is, until the archangel Gabriel (Jon Hamm) turns up unexpectedly at the door of Aziraphale’s bookshop with no memory of who he is or how he got there.”

So you’re telling me this angel and demon who are maybe in love with each other now have to work together again to protect an archangel? And they need each other? That sounds like perfect fanfic love to me! Also a perfect continuation of the Good Omens story.

Right now, we’re in uncharted territory. The first season of Good Omens covered all of the source material, and now we’re working through a new story for all fans. What’s so great about this trailer is that it really highlights how, throughout all of time, Aziraphale and Crowley have been together and connected to one another. Whether that means we’ll see them in love in season 2 is still up in the air.

Gaiman has confirmed that the two characters have been in love more than once throughout time but that he doesn’t label their sexuality. Still, there’s hope for fans that we’ll get to see Crowley and Aziraphale happy together this season, especially since they’re working together to protect Gabriel. (And maybe starting a war in the process?!)

Personally? I’m so happy that this is Tennant’s season 2 look. I don’t dislike the long hair from season 1, but Tennant’s sort of Doctor Who hair dyed red? That’s a dream for me, and the Tenth Doctor who just wanted to be a ginger.

Overall, the trailer gives us a lot to look forward to in season 2 and is exciting because this is a new story for everyone. But also, we’d love to see Aziraphale and Crowley happy for just a few minutes. Please?

